MARKSMEN ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

CALGARY, ALBERTA, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. (“Marksmen” or the “Company”) announces that further to a press release of November 26, 2021, the Company continues to be pleased with the production from the Davis Holbrook #2 well (“DH2”) drilled in August of this year. Marksmen is the operator and holds a 75% working interest (“WI”). The well is currently being produced from the lower of two Cambrian Knox intervals and Marksmen is currently evaluating various technical parameters to ensure the well is produced using best oilfield practices to ensure the well is produced at a rate that is sustainable over time and optimizes the production over the life of the well. The upper interval will be perforated and put on production once the lower interval is thoroughly evaluated and when technically appropriate.

It is expected that the DH2 well will triple the production and revenue for the Company’s Pickaway County properties in the fourth quarter compared to any of the first three quarters of 2021. With the added production from the DH2 well, Marksmen’s funds generated from operations are expected to be sufficient to cover all operating and administrative costs and will allow the Company to partially fund its on-going capital projects, including offsets to the DH1 and DH2 wells.

The success of the DH1 and DH2 wells also validates the drilling at three other offset locations and one near location brought to us by our WI partner. Our WI partner agrees to move forward on these attractive development drilling opportunities. Marksmen will apply for drilling permits and proceed with drilling operations as soon as possible in the new year.

Further to a press release of October 1, 2021, Marksmen is a 25% working interest partner in the Webb #1 well in south-east Ohio. The well has been drilled to its total depth and evaluated. The pay zone was encountered at the anticipated depth, and the interval thickness and porosity were also as expected. Unfortunately, during the testing/swabbing operation, the well encountered water rather than economically viable quantities of hydrocarbons. The operator of the well has advised Marksmen that the service rig has been released and the well will be abandoned at a future date. Discussions have been initiated with an Ohio based research institute to use the well for scientific evaluation purposes. This could lead to a reduction of various costs including well bore abandonment and site reclamation costs.

