Laminate Flooring Market Size, Share, and Forecast Report by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laminate flooring market size is set to experience dynamic growth in the upcoming years owing to the increasing number of residential buildings across the world, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Laminate Flooring Market, 2021-2028”.

Over the years, there has been a surging growth in the number of residential and commercial buildings across the world due to the increasing initiatives undertaken by the governments of various countries for the development of the construction industry. This has resulted in a high demand for laminate flooring across several regions, which is projected to propel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

However, the change in price and the availability of raw materials is projected to hinder the growth of this market.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Market:

Tarkett SA

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Beaulieu International Group.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/laminate-flooring-market-104891





Market Segmentation:

On the basis of type, this market is classified into high-density fiberboard laminated flooring and medium-density fiberboard laminated flooring. Based on application, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Highlights/Summary:

The report provides an exhaustive assessment of each market segment and also offers an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and hindrances. Furthermore, the report contains a granular examination of the regional developments impacting the market, along with a thorough evaluation of the top market players and their key strategies.





Drivers/Restraints:

Rising Number of Hotels and Cafes across the World to Fuel the Market

With the growing number of hotels, cafes, and theatres around the world, there has been a rising demand for laminate flooring that is cost-efficient and can provide an attractive look to the interiors of the hotel or café. Further, the laminate flooring requires less maintenance and also possesses the ability to withstand heavy traffic. Thus, this is a major factor responsible for the growth of this market across several regions.





Browse Detailed Research Insights with Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/laminate-flooring-market-104891





Regional Insights:

Increasing Urbanization Rate to Boost the Asia Pacific Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness substantial growth in the laminate flooring market share on account of the rising urbanization rate and growing construction sector in the countries such as India, China, Japan, and others.

Europe is anticipated to grow steadily in this market owing to the increasing number of laminate flooring manufacturing companies in the countries such as the UK, Germany, France, and others.





Competitive Landscape:

Rising Investments by Key Players to Animate Competition

The leading companies in the laminate flooring market are focusing on increasing their investments for the manufacturing of laminate flooring due to a high demand for such flooring from the construction industry. This has resulted in increased competition among key companies which will help them to expand their product portfolio and widen their market footprint.





Key Industry Development:

January 2018: Tarkett invested USD 85.9 million to expand its Luxury Vinyl Tiles production capacity in Europe and North America. This investment was done to meet the increasing demand for modular vinyl flooring in these regions.





Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/laminate-flooring-market-104891





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com





You can also contact us/follow us on:

• https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

• https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd?s=20