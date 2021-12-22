English French

Cnova NV – Changes to Board of Directors

AMSTERDAM – December 22, 2021, 07:45 CET Cnova N.V. (Euronext Paris: CNV; ISIN: NL0010949392) (“Cnova” or the “Company”) announces the appointment on December 21, 2021 of Mr. Steven Geers as replacement executive board member of Cnova, following the resignation of Mr. Arnaud Strasser as non-executive board member on the same date. Mr. Geers was appointed with a term lasting until Cnova’s next general meeting of shareholders and will continue to act as the Company’s general counsel. Following these changes, Cnova’s Board of Directors will comprise 2 executive and 7 non-executive board members.

A Dutch citizen, Steven Geers was appointed as the Company’s General Counsel in March 2016, after having joined the Company in March 2015. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Geers worked as a senior lawyer at General Electric (GE) and practiced law at international law firms in Amsterdam and The Hague in the Netherlands, and New York City, USA. Mr. Geers holds a master’s degree in Corporate Law from Groningen University in the Netherlands.

Mr. Jean-Yves Haagen, Cnova’s Chairman of the Board of Directors will take over from Mr. Strasser as a member of Cnova’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Mr. Emmanuel Grenier, the Company’s CEO, commented:

“Mr. Strasser served on our Board of Directors since Cnova’s incorporation in 2014 and his wealth of experience and sound advice were very much appreciated by the Company and its Board. We thank Mr. Strasser for all his contributions to the Company.”

Mr. Jean-Yves Haagen, the Company’s Chairman, concluded as follows: “I am very pleased to welcome Steven Geers to the Board and have no doubt his legal background will be most helpful to help the Board’s decision-making process.”

About Cnova N.V.

Cnova N.V., the French ecommerce leader, serves 9.8 million active customers via its state-of-the-art website, Cdiscount. Cnova N.V.’s product offering provides its clients with a wide variety of very competitively priced goods, fast and customer-convenient delivery options, practical and innovative payment solutions as well as travel, entertainment and domestic energy services. Cnova N.V. is part of Groupe Casino, a global diversified retailer. Cnova N.V.'s news releases are available at www.cnova.com. Information available on, or accessible through, the sites referenced above is not part of this press release.

This press release contains regulated information (gereglementeerde informatie) within the meaning of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) which must be made publicly available pursuant to Dutch and French law. This press release is intended for information purposes only.

Cnova Investor Relations Contact:



investor@cnovagroup.com



Media contact:

directiondelacommunication@cdiscount.com Tel: +33 6 18 33 17 86

