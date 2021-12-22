Cavotec wins container crane electrification orders

Cavotec has won two key orders for its motorised cable reel electrification systems for container cranes at major ports in China and the US from leading crane manufacturer ZPMC. The orders highlight how Cavotec manufactures mission-critical systems that improve safety, maximize efficiency, and minimize environmental impact. The total value of the two orders amounts to more than EUR 1.3M.

For the first order, Cavotec will supply motorised cable reel systems for electrification of rail-mounted gantry cranes for a container yard at the Port of Taicang in China.

The second order is a repeat order for motorised cable reel systems for gantry and spreader systems on ship-to-shore container cranes at the Port of Los Angeles.

These orders demonstrate how Cavotec’s motorised cable reel systems reduce the environmental impact of container handling while optimizing efficiency.





