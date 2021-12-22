Fingerprint Cards AB signs multi-year contract for its touchless solution with Mantra Softech

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints™) today announced that the company has signed a multi-year contract for its touchless (iris) solution with Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd, the largest Indian biometric device and sensor manufacturer, exporting to more than 60 countries across the world. Fingerprints’ world-leading, high-security iris recognition solution will be used in multiple devices from Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd in the coming years.



“We are very pleased with this contract, which confirms the positive trend in demand for touchless solutions. It demonstrates the strength of our solution, and the tight collaboration with Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd,” comments Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payment & Access at Fingerprints.

“The combination of Fingerprints’ cutting-edge iris solution and our proprietary hardware highly complement each other. We are really delighted with our close collaboration and look forward to continuing it,” says Hiren Bhandari, Director of Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd.

Please visit this page for more details on Fingerprints’ world-leading touchless solution for access control, which offers unparalleled security.

For more information about Mantra Softech India Pvt Ltd, please visit this area.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Roig, Senior SVP BL Payments & Access

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter. Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment