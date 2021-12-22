The Hamburg Port Authority and HERE improve truck traffic management in the Port of Hamburg

Amsterdam/Hamburg – The Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) collaborates with HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, to better manage truck traffic in the Port of Hamburg.



Within the port, digital information boards ("Dynamic Information on traffic Volumes in the Area of the port", DIVA) provide truck drivers with traffic-relevant information to navigate them through the port. With HERE's Corridor Travel Time-as-a-Service solution, the HPA can now better monitor the traffic situation on relevant road corridors and manage the flow of traffic. The existing information boards can then also show information on current travel times to key destinations such as cargo transfer points - all without the need for additional hardware in the road sections under consideration.



HERE’s solution is based on vehicle sensor data and utilizes services like HERE Real-Time Traffic and HERE Routing to provide fresh and flexible travel time information. It is easy to set up via an application programming interface (API) and quick to deploy, minimizing development and integration efforts for customers.



Rando Schade from HPA Traffic Management Road said: "For the first time, we can display exact travel times in the port, which help truck drivers to plan their arrival even up to the terminal entrances. Continuous comparisons with alternative routes enable concrete route recommendations and thus early avoidance of traffic jams or to drive around short-term openings of the movable bridges. With additional information from the bridge control centers, the route recommendations adapt so that a traffic jam in front of one of the bridges does not even occur."



“In the current supply chain crisis, the management of traffic within logistics hubs like ports is more critical than ever. With our Corridor Travel Time-as-a-Service solution we provide HPA a cost-efficient way to stay informed about the current traffic situation and update truck drivers about the travel times to their destination”, said Patrick Götze, Head of Transport & Logistics Northern Europe at HERE Technologies.



