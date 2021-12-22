2021 Outlook on the Orphan Diseases Partnering Global Deals Market - Featuring Oxford BioMedica, Edmond Pharma and Abbvie Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2021 provides the full collection of Orphan Diseases disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.

Trends in Orphan Diseases partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Orphan Diseases partnering agreement structure

Orphan Diseases partnering contract documents

Top Orphan Diseases deals by value

Most active Orphan Diseases dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Orphan Diseases disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Orphan Diseases deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Orphan Diseases deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



Report scope

Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2020 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Orphan Diseases trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2020 includes:

Trends in Orphan Diseases dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Orphan Diseases deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 230 Orphan Diseases deal records

The leading Orphan Diseases deals by value since 2010

Most active Orphan Diseases dealmakers since 2010

In Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2020, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010-2020 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 230 orphan diseases deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Global Orphan Diseases Partnering 2010 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Orphan Diseases deal trends since 2010

Access Orphan Diseases deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Research hundreds of actual contracts between Orphan Diseases partner companies

Comprehensive access to over 240 links to actual Orphan Diseases deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

In-depth review of Orphan Diseases deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers

Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Identify key terms under which companies partner Orphan Diseases opportunities

Uncover companies actively partnering Orphan Diseases opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Orphan Diseases dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Orphan Diseases partnering over the years

2.3. Orphan Diseases partnering by deal type

2.4. Orphan Diseases partnering by industry sector

2.5. Orphan Diseases partnering by stage of development

2.6. Orphan Diseases partnering by technology type

2.7. Orphan Diseases partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Orphan Diseases partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Orphan Diseases partnering

3.3. Orphan Diseases partnering headline values

3.4. Orphan Diseases deal upfront payments

3.5. Orphan Diseases deal milestone payments

3.6. Orphan Diseases royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Orphan Diseases deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Orphan Diseases partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Orphan Diseases

4.4. Top Orphan Diseases deals by value



Chapter 5 - Orphan Diseases contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Orphan Diseases partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Orphan Diseases dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Orphan Diseases therapeutic target



