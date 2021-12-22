The Asian Virtual Training and Simulation Market Report 2021: Opportunities Available in Improvements to Other Industries (mining, transportation & healthcare)

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Virtual Training and Simulation Market by Component, End User, and Country: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Virtual training is an advanced way of training and education in which the simulated virtual environment is created to teach new skills and test the capabilities of a trainee that can contribute to the learning process. Virtual training and simulation tools comprise hardware and software. Hardware components include headsets, combat tools, hand-gloves, hearing aids, mannequins, gaming consoles, and others, while software components are programs or set of instructions that are used to perform the activities in the system. Virtual training and simulation training uses basic equipment and computer software to simulation model of real-world scenario. During simulation-based training, the learner is taught to perform certain tasks or activities in various real-world scenarios so they will be better prepared for the event which will actually occur.



Numerous factors such as the cost-effectivity of the virtual training and simulation solution in training and education and an increase in awareness about virtual training and simulation among industrial verticals drive the market growth in Asia. Moreover, an increase in simulation training expenditure among defence, healthcare, and education in countries such as India, China, and Japan drives the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness and resistance toward the adoption of virtual training and simulation solution hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increase in the use of advanced technology and the need for improvement of training and education in the industry verticals such as mining, transportation, and energy industry creates lucrative opportunities in the market during the forecast period.



The Asia virtual training and simulation market is segmented on the basis of component, end user, and country. By component, it is categorized into hardware and software. Depending on end user, it is categorized into defense & security, civil aviation, education, entertainment, and others. By country, it is categorized into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Sri-Lanka, and the Rest of Asia.



The market players operating in the Asia virtual training and simulation market include ANSYS, Inc., BAE System, CAE Inc., Cubic Corporation, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Laerdal Medical Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ON24, INC, SAAB AB, and Thales Group.



MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End User

Defense & Security

Civil Aviation

Education

Entertainment

Others

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Sri-Lanka

Rest of Asia

Companies Mentioned

ANSYS Inc.

BAE System

CAE Inc.

Cubic Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Laerdal Medical Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

ON24 Inc

SAAB AB

Thales Group

