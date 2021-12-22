Proactive news headlines including West Wits Mining, Moho Resources, Sovereign Metals and Kiland Ltd

Sydney, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) has boosted finances by almost A$5.8 million through a rights issue as it moves quickly towards expected first production next quarter at the Witwatersrand Basin Project (WBP) in South Africa. Click here

Moho Resources Ltd (ASX:MOH) has been granted a new exploration tenement adjoining the southern boundary of Poseidon Nickel Ltd (ASX:POS, OTC:PSDNF)’s highly prospective Black Swan nickel operation in Western Australia. Click here

Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has completed a successful £1 million (~A$1.9 million) placement from UK investors following its listing on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Click here

Kiland Ltd (ASX:KIL) is set to boost its finances by A$6 million after wholly-owned subsidiary KI Seaport Pty Ltd entered into a conditional sale agreement for its pontoon asset. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has appointed three key senior executives to assist in growing the newly acquired Zavalievsky Group of companies in the Ukraine. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has added considerable upside to its open-pit mining plan for the Abujar-Gludehi (AG) deposit within the 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, with a high gold hit of 152.24 g/t. Click here

SensOre Ltd has provided a technology and exploration update ahead of the new year. Click here

European Lithium Ltd (ASX:EUR, OTCQB:EULIF) has marked another key milestone as it agrees to pursue a cooperation and offtake partnership with Traxys Europe S.A. to develop the Wolfsberg Lithium Project in Austria. Click here

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF) is pushing ahead with patent protection for its next-generation lithium extraction technology, LieNA, which refines fine or low-grade spodumene, a waste product, to produce high-purity lithium phosphate. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has snapped up a New South Wales drilling grant to the order of $200,000. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has completed a further toll milling campaign treating low-grade ore stockpiles from the Boorara open pit at the Lakewood toll milling facility in Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the heart of the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has begun drilling at its second well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin - the high-impact Rangers 36-25 SXH 1 Well. Click here

Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL, OTC:BSNLF) has entered into an agreement to jointly develop helium leases in an area of mutual interest (AMI) with private corporations, Vecta Oil and Gas Ltd (25%) and Prospero Oil and Gas LLC (25%) in Las Animas County, Colorado, USA. Click here

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF)’s 90%-owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd has been given the green light from the local council for its new Laverton site in Melbourne, Victoria. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) new aircore drilling results indicate the potential for a new gold camp to be uncovered at its 80%-owned Gidji joint-venture project in the Eastern Goldfields region of WA, with the possibility of multiple deposits. Click here

