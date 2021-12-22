Worldwide Mouthguard Market Outlook to 2030: Growing Awareness Regarding Safety and Security during Sports Contributing to Market Growth

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mouthguard Market by Type, Material, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth in consumer awareness regarding health & fitness, prominence of national & international sports events, rise in participation in sports activities, and increase in consumer spending on sports protective equipment such as mouthguards are the factors that supplement the growth of the market.

However, availability of inexpensive counterfeit products and their high prices hamper the market growth. The rise in the trend of online retail and growth in the penetration of sports in emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the development of the market.



The report segments the mouthguard market on the basis of type, material, sales channel, and region.

By type, it is divided into stock mouthguard, boil and bite mouthguard, and custom-fitted mouthguard. On the basis of material, the market is split into vinyl resins, natural rubber, acrylic resins, and polyethylene-polyvinylacetate copolymer.

Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, and online stores & others, and others. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major players in the mouthguard market are Battle Sports Science, Brain Pad, Inc, Decathlon S.A, MaxxMMA International CO., Limited, Mogo Sport, NIKE, INC, OPRO, Shock Doctor, Sisu Guard, and Venum Predator.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Market definition and scope

Key findings

Top impacting factors

Top investment pockets

Value chain analysis

Porter's five forces analysis

Market dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Participation in Sports Activities

Growing Awareness Regarding Safety and Security during Sports

Expansion of the retail market

Restraints

Availability of Low-Priced Counterfeit Products

Opportunities

Rise in Trend of Online Retail

Increase in Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

Market share analysis

By type

By material

By sales channel

By region

Pricing Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 on the mouthguard market

Companies Mentioned

Battle Sports Science

Brain Pad Inc.

Decathlon S.A

MaxxMMA International

Mogo Sport

NIKE Inc

OPRO

Shock Doctor

Sisu Guard

Venum Predator

