Worldwide Hematology Testing Industry to 2027 - by Product, Test Type, End-user and Geography

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Testing Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Hematology Testing Market Report



The hematology testing market size was valued at USD 3,384.34 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4,409.22 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period



Market Overview

The growth of the market can be attributed to the high prevalence/incidence of several acute, chronic, and infectious diseases, especially blood-related ailments. An increased number of programmed parameters in the hematology analyzers have increased their scope of usage in various new health condition diagnostics. The conventional methods are very expensive for the rare blood-related disorders in the market. There is a huge scope for hematology testing in the new disease conditions.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the hematology testing market -

Artificial Intelligence in Hematology Testing

Increase in Demand for Point of Care Hematology Testing

Technological Advancements in Hematology Testing

Increased Adoption of Telehealth

Increasing Product Launches

Integration of Flow-Cytometry with Hematology Analysers

Increasing Blood Transfusions & Donations

Key Highlights

At least once in a lifetime, 70% of the population will undergo the CBC test. The scope of CDC is increasing for various new diagnostics. This will drive the market largely.

Due to the shortage of physicians and other benefits through the telehealth platforms, the hospitals are largely adopting telehealth. This scenario has a major impact on the hematology market. The doctors prescribe the tests, the patients are preferring to undergo tests in the nearby smaller diagnostic labs or physician offices and share the results in the telehealth platform.

Key Questions Answered:

1. What is the size of the hematology testing market?

2. What are the latest trends in the global hematology diagnostic market?

3. Which region has the highest share in the hematology testing market?

4. Who are the end-users in the hematology testing market?

5. Who are the key players in the hematology testing market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segment By Product

4.3.2 Market Segment By Test Type

4.3.3 Market Segment By End-User

4.3.4 Market Segmentation By Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Hematology Testing

7.2.1 Covid-19 An Opportunity For Hematology Testing



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Artificial Intelligence In Hematology Testing

8.2 Increase In Demand For Point-Of-Care Hematology Testing

8.3 Technological Advancements In Hematology Testing

8.4 Increased Adoption Of Telehealth



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Product Launches

9.2 Integration Of Flow Cytometry With Hematology Analyzers

9.3 Increasing Blood Transfusions & Donations



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Stringent Regulations Coupled With Product Recalls & Safety Concerns

10.2 High Initial Investment & Maintenance Of Hematology Analyzers

10.3 Lower-Than-Expected Penetration Of Advanced Hematology Analyzers In LMICS



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Consumables

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Consumables - Geography Segmentation

12.4 Analyzers

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Analyzers - Geography Segmentation



13 Analyzers - Part Differential

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 5&6-Part

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 5&6-Part Hematology Analyzers - Geography Segmentation

13.4 3-PART

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 3-Part Hematology Analyzers - Geography Segmentation



14 Analyzers - Volume

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Small & Medium Volume

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Small & Medium Volume - Geography Segmentation

14.4 High Volume

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 High Volume - Geography Segmentation



15 Test

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Routine Tests

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Routine Tests - Geography Segmentation

15.4 Specialty Tests

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Specialty Tests - Geography Segmentation



16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Hospitals

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Hospitals - Geography Segmentation

16.4 Standard Reference Laboratories

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Standard Reference Laboratories - Geography Segmentation

16.5 Blood Bank

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.3 Blood Banks - Geography Segmentation

16.6 Others

16.6.1 Market Overview

16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.3 Others - Geography Segmentation



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview



18 North America



19 Europe



20 APAC

21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview

23.2 Market Share Analysis

23.2.1 Abbott

23.2.2 Boule Diagnostics

23.2.3 Danaher

23.2.4 Diatron

23.2.5 HORIBA

23.2.6 NIHON KOHDEN

23.2.7 SHENZEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS

23.2.8 Siemens Healthineers

23.2.9 Sysmex



24 Key Company Profiles

24.1 ABBOTT

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.1.3 Key Strategies

24.1.4 Key Strengths

24.1.5 Key Opportunities

24.2 BOULE DIAGNOSTICS

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.2.3 Key Strategies

24.2.4 Key Strengths

24.2.5 Key Opportunities

24.3 DANAHER

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Product Offerings

24.3.3 Key Strategies

24.3.4 Key Strengths

24.3.5 Key Opportunities

24.4 DIATRON

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Product Offerings

24.4.3 Key Strategies

24.4.4 Key Strengths

24.4.5 Key Opportunities

24.5 HORIBA

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Product Offerings

24.5.3 Key Strategies

24.5.4 Key Strengths

24.5.5 Key Opportunities

24.6 NIHON KOHDEN

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Product Offerings

24.6.3 Key Strategies

24.6.4 Key Strengths

24.6.5 Key Opportunities

24.7 SHENZHEN MINDRAY BIO-MEDICAL ELECTRONICS

24.7.1 Business Overview

24.7.2 Product Offerings

24.7.3 Key Strategies

24.7.4 Key Strengths

24.7.5 Key Opportunities

24.8 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

24.8.1 Business Overview

24.8.2 Product Offerings

24.8.3 Key Strategies

24.8.4 Key Strengths

24.8.5 Key Opportunities

24.9 SYSMEX

24.9.1 Business Overview

24.9.2 Product Offerings

24.9.3 Key Strategies

24.9.4 Key Strengths

24.9.5 Key Opportunities



25 Other Prominent Vendors

25.1 ALPHA SCIENTIFIC

25.1.1 Business Overview

25.1.2 Product Offerings

25.2 AGAPPE DIAGNOSTICS

25.2.1 Business Overview

25.2.2 Product Offerings

25.3 ANALYTICON BIOTECHNOLOGIES

25.3.1 Business Overview

25.3.2 Product Offerings

25.4 BALIO DIAGNOSTICS

25.4.1 Business Overview

25.4.2 Product Offerings

25.5 B&E BIO-TECHNOLOGY

25.5.1 Business Overview

25.5.2 Product Offerings

25.6 BIOSYSTEMS

25.6.1 Business Overview

25.6.2 Product Offerings

25.7 BIOWAY BIOLOGICAL TECHNOLOGY

25.7.1 Business Overview

25.7.2 Product Offerings

25.8 BIO-RAD

25.8.1 Business Overview

25.8.2 Product Offerings

25.9 CLINDIAG SYSTEMS

25.9.1 Business Overview

25.9.2 Product Offerings

25.10 CONTECH MEDICAL SYSTEMS

25.10.1 Business Overview

25.10.2 Product Offerings

25.11 CONVERGENT TECHNOLOGIES

25.11.1 Business Overview

25.11.2 Product Offerings

25.12 CPC DIAGNOSTICS

25.12.1 Business Overview

25.12.2 Product Offerings

25.13 CPM SCIENTIFICA

25.13.1 Business Overview

25.13.2 Product Offerings

25.14 DIAGON

25.14.1 Business Overview

25.14.2 Product Offerings

25.15 DIRUI

25.15.1 Business Overview

25.15.2 Product Offerings

25.16 DRUCKER DIAGNOSTICS

25.16.1 Business Overview

25.16.2 Product Offerings

25.17 ERBA DIAGNOSTICS

25.17.1 Business Overview

25.17.2 Product Offerings

25.18 EDAN INSTRUMENTS

25.18.1 Business Overview

25.18.2 Product Offerings

25.19 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE

25.19.1 Business Overview

25.19.2 Product Offerings

25.20 GENRUI BIOTECH

25.20.1 Business Overview

25.20.2 Product Offerings

25.21 HIGH TECHNOLOGY

25.21.1 Business Overview

25.21.2 Product Offerings

25.22 SHENZHEN LANDWIND MEDICAL

25.22.1 Business Overview

25.22.2 Product Offerings

25.23 LINEAR CHEMICALS

25.23.1 Business Overview

25.23.2 Product Offerings

25.24 MACCURA BIOTECHNOLOGY

25.24.1 Business Overview

25.24.2 Product Offerings

25.25 MERIL LIFESCIENCES

25.25.1 Business Overview

25.25.2 Product Offerings

25.26 NORMA

25.26.1 Business Overview

25.26.2 Product Offerings

25.27 PRESTIGE DIAGNOSTICS

25.27.1 Business Overview

25.27.2 Product Offerings

25.28 SFRI

25.28.1 Business Overview

25.28.2 Product Offerings

25.29 SHENZHEN DYMIND BIOTECHNOLOGY

25.29.1 Business Overview

25.29.2 Product Offerings

25.30 SHENZHEN ICUBIO BIOMEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

25.30.1 Business Overview

25.30.2 Product Offerings

25.31 SHENZHEN PROKAN ELECTRONICS

25.31.1 Business Overview

25.31.2 Product Offerings

25.32 SPINREACT

25.32.1 Business Overview

25.32.2 Product Offerings

25.33 TRIVITRON HEALTHCARE

25.33.1 Business Overview

25.33.2 Product Offerings



26 Report Summary

26.1 Key Takeaways

26.2 Strategic Recommendations



27 Quantitative Summary



28 Appendix

