Havila Shipping ASA has entered into a new contract with TotelEnergies EP Denmark A/S the PSV vessel Havila Fanø.

The contract is for a firm period of 14 months, with further optional periods.

The contract is in direct continuation of existing contract starting today.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act