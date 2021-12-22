December 22nd 2021



Photocat announce new Spanish distributor for public markets

Photocat inform that it today has signed an agreement with Laborat in Madrid Spain. The agreement appoints Laborat as official distributor. The group of companies to which Laborat belongs already works with the most important public and private institutions in Spain, as well as being involved in the maintenance of monuments and historical buildings in Madrid.

This is important and will mark a significant increase in the use of photocatalysis in Spain says Henrik Sarfelt from Photocat. He expects the appointed growth market to turn profitable in 2023 and says that it has been difficult to grow the market with a profitablility. But with the new official distributor and acceptance from official authorities in Madrid and south of Spain we will have a profitable operation in 2023. Already in the year 2022 the market will grow significant in volume he said.

Laborat CEO Mr Pedro Noe says that “With Photocat outstanding quality and documented value the authorities have opened their arms as the problem with Air Quality has been a struggle and well known that Photovoltaic cars would not be sufficient to reach the air pollution thresholds.

Photocat expect that with the endorsement and acceptance of the value together with the WHO novel recommendations the technology will help the inhabitants in the modern cities in Spain come closer to the air quality targets at the most efficient economic way.

Photocat A/S is obliged to publicize this information in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 12:00 on December 22nd 2021.

About Photocat

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.

