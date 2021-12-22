Provisional Acceptance granted for NO-UK Cable System

STAVANGER, Norway, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NO-UK Com AS and Altibox are pleased to announce that Provisional Acceptance has been granted for the NO-UK submarine cable system linking Newcastle and Stavanger. This milestone marks a significant achievement in North Sea cable system construction, with the project being completed just 22 months after the Supply Contract with Xtera came into force last year. The 8 fibre pair system, which forms part of Altibox Carrier’s network, is being lit with advanced terminal equipment from Ciena.



NO-UK is a new high-capacity submarine cable linking 700km across the North Sea between Norway and the UK, that will significantly improve data connectivity for Norway. The system has been designed and manufactured by Xtera, utilising their new high fibre count submerged amplifiers, and has armoured and buried cable for the entire route to maximise system protection and reliability.

“It’s great news for the project and for our investors that we have been able to complete the NO-UK system this year. We appreciate all the efforts of our turnkey contractor Xtera, marine installer Global Marine and specialist consultants Subsea Networks Ltd, to create a robust high-capacity connection between the Green Mountain and Stellium Data Centres,” said Geir Ims, Chairman of NO-UK Com AS.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf9fdf69-fc1f-4498-b8b3-5074a1206bf1

NO-UK Com is the consortium building the fibre cable between Norway - UK connection and comprises Altibox Carrier as the operator, Lyse, Haugaland Kraft, BKK, Ryfylke IKS, Green Mountain, Polysys and Hatteland Group. The NO-UK cable is an open cable system providing a total of eight dark fibre pairs from Stavanger to Newcastle. Through Altibox Carrier the consortium can offer dark fibre or capacity backhaul routes to any major PoP in the Nordics or UK.

Visit www.altiboxcarrier.com for more information.

Altibox Carrier owns, operates and builds fibre optic cables connecting end-users to content and enterprises to the digital cloud. Altibox Carrier offers dark fibre or capacity backhaul routes to any major PoP in the Nordics or UK. For fibre and capacity inquiries, please contact Director Svein Arild Ims – svein.arild.ims@altibox.no or visit www.altiboxcarrier.com for more information.

Xtera is an innovative provider of subsea systems and telecoms technology. The company supplies repeatered networks, delivering traffic directly inland to data centres and cities. Xtera’s turnkey project management expertise and system integration capability is offered in combination with solid industry partnerships and provides operators with the confidence for Xtera to design, build and commission high performance submarine cable solutions.

Visit www.xtera.com or contact info@xtera.com for more information.

SubSea Networks provides high quality consultancy and implementation services to subsea communications system investors, developers, owners and network operators, offering commercial expertise and management of submarine cable projects from concept to operations. A cohesive and dynamic team, with extensive knowledge gained from many years of direct industry experience, SubSea Networks provides support across a wide range of subsea skill sets without compromising on delivering the highest level of expertise and personal service. To learn more visit www.subseanetworks.com