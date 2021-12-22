New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Toys Market, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online, Others, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192579/?utm_source=GNW

The global toys market accounted for the value of USD92.69 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.47% and achieve a value of USD118.65 billion by 2026F. This growth of the global toys market can be attributed to the increasing demands of toys for all age groups of the global population. Toys are preferred not only by children and teenagers but also by the adult population that is enthusiastic about maintaining their toy collections such as game avatars, action figurines, etc. Increased adaptations of online gaming also influence their toy collections and upsurge the demand for the toys, thereby driving the growth of the global toys market in the next five years. Doting parents are highly influenced by child psychologists that influence and promote the utilization of toys for the better development of kids. They are actively creating awareness among the parents regarding the influence of educational and developmental games and toys. Toys are often confirmed to support child growth through the child’s educational, mental, physical, and emotional development, thus supporting the growth of the global toys market in the upcoming five years. The current market is flooded with educational, electronic, and various kinds of stuff toys, among other kinds of toys, thus aiding the growth of the global toys market.

The global toys market is segmented into product type, distribution channels, and region.Based on product type, the global toys market is segmented into outdoor and sports games, dolls, games & puzzles, construction toys, vehicles, soft toys, and others.



Outdoor and sports games are anticipated to register the largest revenue shares of the market and may dominate the global toys market in the upcoming five years.The growth can be attributed to driving factors such as their advantages in the overall development of the children.



Parents are enthusiastic regarding their children’s physical and mental development and are highly inclined toward outdoor sports, thus supporting market growth. Games and puzzles sub-segment may register significant growth in the future five years on the grounds of rising awareness among the population regarding the benefits of these games in mental and emotional strengthening of the players.

The LEGO Group, Hasbro, Inc., Mattel Inc., Tomy Company, Ltd., Spin Master Corp., and others are some of the prominent players operating in the global toys market. Companies are continuously engaged in mergers & acquisitions, product developments, new product launches, and other strategic developments to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in July 2020, The LEGO Group announced the release of a LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) Building kit for adults, allowing people to build their own NES console out of LEGO bricks. The new product of the LEGO Group and Nintendo collaboration includes a brick-built NES model with realistic details, as well as a LEGO television set in the style of the 1980s for both nostalgic gamers and LEGO fans.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021E

Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F



Objective of the Study:



1. To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global toys market from 2016 to 2020.

2. To estimate and forecast the market size of the global toys market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

3. To classify and forecast the global toys market based on product type, distribution channel, region and company.

4. To identify dominant region or segment in the global toys market.

5. To identify drivers and challenges for the global toys market.

6. To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global toys market.

7. To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global toys market.

8. To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global toys market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global toys market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Toys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to toys

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global toys market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Toys Market, By Product Type:

o Outdoors and Sports games

o Dolls

o Games & Puzzles

o Construction Toys

o Vehicles

o Soft Toys

o Others (Action Figures & Accessories, Arts & Crafts, etc.)

• Toys Market, By Distributional Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Specialty Store

o Online

o Others (Stationery Stores, Gift shops, Kiosk etc.)

• Toys Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global toys market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

