The global image recognition market stood at USD27.764 billion in 2020 and is growing with a CAGR of 17.59% to reach USD73.344 billion by 2026

The data generated can be used to identify people, items, buildings, logos, and other products, making the required information easily accessible to the consumers. The efforts made by the market players to improve online retail and optimize the overall process are fueling the adoption of image recognition technology for better inventory management and drive customer satisfaction. Image recognition is majorly used for shelf recognition, maintaining compliance with merchandising standards, and product placement. The growing awareness about the use of advanced technologies to increase convenience and comfort while buying the products through the online sales channel and the use of image recognition technology to buy products online is facilitating the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the market can be segmented into digital image processing, code recognition, facial recognition, object recognition, pattern recognition, and optical character recognition.The facial recognition technology is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period owing to its use in security applications.



These are in high demand from law enforcement agencies, which allow only authorized people to view or edit confidential information.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into IT and telecom, government, healthcare, retail, automotive, media and entertainment, BFSI, and others, including power and energy, oil and gas, transportation, and logistics, etc. The BFSI segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the use of image recognition technology to identify and remove fake accounts and offer personalized communication services to customers.

The major players operating in the global image recognition market are Amazon.Com, Inc, Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Inc, NEC Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Oracle Corporation, Catchoom Technologies S.L., Vispera Information Technologies, Ximilar, and LTU Technologies Inc.



