The Europe whey protein market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026).

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the whey protein market and the overall sports nutrition industry. One of the key factors was the closure of gyms which have seen widespread closures with the coronavirus outbreak.

Many companies have even postponed their product development plans due to the uncertainties of how long would the lockdown last. However, with consumers becoming more conscious of their own health and well-being than ever before, the market has the ability to grow in different ways.

The whey protein market in Europe is mainly driven by highly matured sports nutrition and functional beverages ingredients. The geriatric population in Europe, health-conscious consumers, and an increasing number of health & fitness clubs/centers facilitate the growth of the whey protein market in Europe.

Flavors, nutritional values, ease of carrying and perishable nature are making whey snacks a popular choice amongst not only health-conscious people but millennials who are looking for quick snack option to full meals, and older people looking for protein reach diet.

The whey protein industry is in a strong need to overcome a lack of awareness among EU consumers regarding its perceived benefits, especially among aged consumers.

Key Market Trends

Rise in Whey Powder Production in European Union

The production of whey protein powder has been surging in the region in the past few years and is expected to continue in the same way in the forecast period.

The demand for dairy alternatives has increased among lactose-intolerant adults in the European region. Also, the expanding food industry in the country experienced a demand for high-quality protein ingredients from consumers, in turn, driving the application for whey protein in the region.

Following the driving trends, the production of whey powder is expected to cross 2 million tons in the European Union in the forecast period.

Germany to be the Fastest Growing Country in the European Region

Europe has shown great potential as a market for whey protein as countries like Germany, followed by France, and Spain has been key drivers of the market in terms of share and growth as well.

In the United Kingdom, the growing importance of fitness and clinical nutrition is expected to provide a significant boost to the whey protein market. The geriatric population in Europe, health-conscious consumers, and an increasing number of health & fitness clubs/centers facilitate the growth of the whey protein market in Europe.

Notably, the German market recorded the highest growth rate compared to other countries and is expected to cross USD 300 million in the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned

Carbery Group

Saputo Inc.

DMK Group

Glanbia Plc

Lactalis Ingredients

Meggle Group

Arla Foods

First Milk

Foodspring GmbH

