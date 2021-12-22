New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, By Aircraft Type, By Class By Type, By Mechanism Outlook and By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192571/?utm_source=GNW



The global aircraft seat actuation system market was valued at USD1,00,944.57 thousand in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.01% to reach USD1,48,642.12 thousand in 2026. Aircraft seat actuation system provides comfort and safety to the onboard passengers and pilot. They aid in the optimization of the seat and provide flexible seating positions to the passengers. The rise in the disposable income of middle-class families enables them to afford quality services and frequent air travel activities to reduce exertion and time spent traveling from one place to another. Leading authorities around the globe are promoting tourism and hospitality industries of their respective countries to create alternate revenue-generating opportunities to boost their economy.



Rise in the number of market players involved in commercial aviation and the adoption of premium services and quality aircraft components to attract more passengers is expected to drive the aircraft actuation system market through 2026.The introduction of novel and premium seats offering space to passengers to achieve the appearance of the floating seat and the ability to move between the seating positions with minimal efforts smoothly is positively influencing the market demand.



Existing market players are focusing on the upgradation of the seats to meet the growing expectation of the passengers. Adoption of advanced technologies such as fiber-reinforced composites in manufacturing to make lightweight and cost-effective seat actuators is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global aircraft seat actuation system market growth in the next five years.



The global aircraft seat actuation system market can be segmented by aircraft type, class, type, mechanism outlook, and region.Based on the mechanism outlook, the linear segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026.



High demand for liner mechanism seats from the aircraft and the increasing demand for commercial aviation are the major driving factors for the growth of global aircraft seat actuation system market. Surge in the focus of the aircraft seat manufacturers to provide better and advanced seats to uplift the consumer experience is projected to create huge potential for the growth of the liner mechanism outlook.



Major players operating globally in the aircraft seat actuation system market are Collins Aerospace, ITT inc, Safran Electronics & Defense, Bühler Motor Gmbh, Crane Co., Meggitt Plc. Apart from these organizations, companies like BAE Systems PLC, MOOG Inc., Kid-System Gmbh, Leeair Inc., are providing quality services to their customers by investing heavily in research and development activities and adopting attractive marketing strategies to stay ahead in the competitive market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the demand-supply scenario of aircraft seat actuation system which covers production, demand, supply, and net inventory status of aircraft seat actuation system globally.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of aircraft seat actuation system in terms of value as well as volume.

• To classify and forecast global aircraft seat actuation system based on aircraft type, class, type, mechanism outlook and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global aircraft seat actuation system market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in aircraft seat actuation system.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for aircraft seat actuation system.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of global aircraft seat actuation system.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of aircraft seat actuation system manufacturers and dealers operating globally.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst was able to include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all aircraft seats supplier across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for aircraft seat actuation system using a top-down technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA), Bureau of Transportation Statistics (USA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India, Company Websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Technology Investors

• Governments and Financial Institutions

• End Users of Commercial Aircraft

• Research Organizations and Consulting Companies.

• Research Institutes

• Associations, Organizations, Forums, and Alliances Related to Commercial Aircraft

• Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing Companies

• Industry Associations

• Market Research and Consulting Firm

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as aircraft seat manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers, and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years (next two to five years), thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, global aircraft seat actuation system market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, By Aircraft Type:

o Narrow-body aircraft

o Wide-body aircraft

o Regional Aircraft

o Business aircraft

• Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, By Class:

o Premium-economy class

o Business-class

o First-class

o Economy class

• Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, By Type:

o Hydraulic

o Pneumatic

o Electromechanical

• Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, By Mechanism Outlook:

o Linear

o Rotary

• Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Russia

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

o Middle East and Africa (MEA)

UAE

South Africa

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Qatar

Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global aircraft seat actuation system market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Raw Material Analysis

• Detailed list of different raw materials used in production of aircraft seat actuation system, list of existing suppliers of raw materials, pricing analysis of raw materials, analysis of difference between imported and domestically procured raw materials.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

