KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES IS DEVELOPING ITS FIRST METAVERSE STORE

Parkersburg, WV, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTC: KNOS), revenue-generating product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized, announced today its plans to build an e-commerce Metaverse store. The Company said that as more retailers accelerate their digital transformation, the Metaverse can help customers meet up in digital environments, make the shopping experience more comfortable with the use of avatars and facilitate creative collaboration between customers and companies.

Kronos is one of the earliest companies to design and open its own Metaverse store, which is reminiscent of those companies that early opened a website on the Internet more than two decades ago.

Barron's recently reported that Facebook, now known as META , said it plans to create 10,000 new jobs to help build the Company's 'metaverse.' The concept, which would allow people to game, work, shop, and socialize in virtual and augmented reality, was first mooted by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in July. Facebook announced further steps toward making it happen through 10,000 high-skilled jobs in the next five years in a blog post. The Company noted that its need for highly specialized engineers is one of Facebook's "most pressing priorities."

"No one company will own and operate the Metaverse. Like the Internet, its key feature will be its openness and interoperability," said Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs. "Bringing this to life will take collaboration and cooperation across companies, developers, creators, and policymakers," he added.

According to a report by Emergent Research, the global metaverse market size was at USD 47.69 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 43.3% by 2028.

Metaverse broadly refers to using immersive technologies to form a shared virtual platform that can be accessed through multiple devices where people can move within digital environments, including interaction, e-commerce, experiences, interoperability, and the Internet of Things.

"Shopping is all about the experience,"-commented Michael Rubinov, KNOS President- "Our metaverse shopping portal would fit in organically with V.R. gaming and entertainment experiences. Video game companies like Epic Games and Roblox are already linked in that players can often buy accessories, apparel, or cryptocurrency within a game.

Bloomberg recently featured an article: Luxury Brands Are Already Making Millions in the Metaverse. The likes of Gucci, Balenciaga, and Burberry are spinning up fashion and accessories. Successful buyers receive an NFT, or nonfungible token, which is a virtual certificate of ownership that runs on blockchain technology. With this proof of authenticity, an owner can showcase a handbag or dress on VRChat, where tens of thousands of users interact daily through avatars—and flaunt their outfits.

KNOS partnered with BOTS INC (OTC: BTZI) to develop its first Metaverse eCommerce store, where customers can browse products, virtually buy, test products, and have products delivered to their homes. Kronos is planning to expand its product lines that will be specifically designed for the Metaverse experience.

BTZI offers development through Metaverse technologies adding new products and applications to its portfolio with an initial focus on cybersecurity and V.R. e-commerce applications.

Kronos sells the world's most effective, patented air purifiers. Not only do our products operate at superior performance levels, but they are also much quieter than HEPA air purifiers. The noise level ranges from 22dB (sleep mode) to 57dB (turbo mode) and averages at 34dB, which is half of traditional air purification systems while far more effective. This noise level is as quiet as a soft hum which only increases substantially when the unit detects, neutralizes, and purifies the air of pollutants, smoke, odors, gases, viruses, mold, and allergens that should be removed from the atmosphere.

Kronos' safer indoor air quality products include MODEL 3, MODEL 5, and MODEL 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products).

The Kronos MODEL 3 (MSRP $450) is our best seller for bedrooms. Its air purification performance provides "peace of mind," all the while operating at a level described as being whisper quiet. Patented Kronos ®CORE technology is the latest advancement in Air purifiers technology. It generates a high voltage electric field known as cold plasma to electrify particulates, including viruses and bacteria. Unlike traditional air purifiers that trap pollutants on HEPA filters, Kronos® filter-less technology destroys contaminants as they pass through the electrified field.

This Space-age Technology allows MODEL 3 to actively collect particles six times smaller than other air purifiers.

This superior filtering technique completely eliminates the need for a HEPA filter—no more costly filter replacements. In fact, Kronos® three layers of Washable Filters equate to zero dollars in maintenance cost, all the while eliminating up to 99.9% of Harmful Particles, 99.9% of PM 2.5, and 99% of Chemical Toxins in the air it cleans.

MODEL 5 (MSRP $650): Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space 24/7 (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This MODEL 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The MODEL 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the most efficacious with the lowest cost of ownership.

In addition, Kronos offers a unique air purifier, Car Air, to keep the air in your car the safest it can be and a personal air purifier for outdoor activity -FIT AIR- that is wearable on your arm. Kronos also supplies advanced US-manufactured N95 face masks and graphene face masks (including high-tech invisible masks) to better protect employees, customers, students, and teachers nationwide.





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types to move, sterilize, and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers by the passing of air through our patented technology. In addition, there are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Immediately addressable markets are schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and automobiles and commercial aircraft cabins.

The Company supports KronosFoundation.org, which encourages people to make positive change while it helps others to breathe safe air by donating air purifiers locally and nationwide through campaigns that make an impact.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destroying various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded Company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, WV.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Contact us via info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com





