Global Telemedicine Market, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Type, By Technology, By Delivery Mode, By Application, By End Users, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Global telemedicine market was valued at USD58.45 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow further at a CAGR value of 18.83% in the forecast period to reach USD177.99 by 2026F. The future market growth can be attributed to increasing expenses of healthcare in the countries. Also, increasing technological advancements in the healthcare industry are further driving the growth of the global telemedicine market in the upcoming five years. The increasing popularity of medical devices like oximeters, monitoring devices, and various pharmaceutical products and their sale through teleportals is also supporting the growth of the global telemedicine market in the next five years. Rapidly increasing chronic diseases and demand to obtain the monitoring equipment to follow the conditions pre- and post-operation of the organs is also substantiating the growth of the global telemedicine market in the future five years. Diseases like cancer, diabetes, renal failures, cardiovascular diseases are also supporting the global telemedicine market growth in the future. The COVID-19 pandemic has further aided the growth of the global telemedicine market until 2026. Demand for pharmaceuticals, therapeutic devices and other healthcare products has increased due to the severity of the pandemic and its viral infection, thereby substantiating the growth of the global telemedicine market in the forecast period.

The global telemedicine market is segmented by component, deployment mode, type, technology, delivery mode, application, end user, company, and region.Based on component, the market is further bifurcated into software & services and hardware.



The software & services sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of surging demand for advanced healthcare services.Integration of the healthcare devices with the internet-based value-added services is expected to further support the growth of the sub-segment along with the growth of the global telemedicine market in the next five years.



Hardware sub-segment is also anticipated to register significant growth in the future five years on account of the increasing demand for healthcare medical devices through tele-distribution channels. Also, the surge in demand for monitoring devices to keep a check on the health conditions, specifically where the patient is suffering from severe chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes, etc., is expected to further support the growth of the global telemedicine market in the forecast years.

Major players operating in the global telemedicine market include Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, Cardiocom, LLC, LifeWatch AG, InTouch Technologies, Inc, Honeywell HomMed, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CISCO Systems Inc., McKesson Corporation, Telemedicine, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Teladoc Health, Inc., MDLIVE, Inc., Doctor on Demand, Inc., SnapMD, Inc., Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global telemedicine market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global telemedicine market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global telemedicine market based upon component, deployment mode, type, technology, delivery mode, application, end user, company, and region distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global telemedicine market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global telemedicine market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global telemedicine market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global telemedicine market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global telemedicine market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global telemedicine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Telemedicine service providers, vendors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to telemedicine

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global telemedicine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Telemedicine Market, By Component:

o Software & Services

o Hardware

• Telemedicine Market, By Deployment Mode:

o Cloud

o On- Premise

• Telemedicine Market, By Type:

o Tele-Hospitals

o mHealth

o Tele-Homes

• Telemedicine Market, By Technology:

o Store & Forward

o Real Time

o Others

• Telemedicine Market, By Delivery Mode:

o Audio-Visual

o Only Audio

o Written

• Telemedicine Market, By Application:

o Telepsychiatry

o General Consultations

o Teleradiology

o Telepathology

o Others

• Telemedicine Market, By End User:

o Patients

o Providers

o Payers

• Telemedicine Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Sweden

United Kingdom

France

Portugal

Germany

Spain

Poland

Belgium

o Asia-Pacific

China

Singapore

Australia

Japan

India

Indonesia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global telemedicine market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

