Global microprocessor market stood at USD85.85 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at 4.44% in value terms to reach the value of USD111.16 billion by 2026

The introduction of compact, low-weight and high computing capability microprocessors is accelerating its adoption as they can be easily integrated into the devices and do not add to the device’s weight. Government plans for the development of smart cities in emerging economies with smart infrastructure are anticipated to fuel the demand for sensors, connected devices, and microprocessors. The generation of vast volumes of data through various sources and the increasing exchange of information between IoT-connected devices is boosting the demand for micro-centers around the globe. Micro-centers boast of high storage capacity, high functioning, and incur minimal costs and thereby are witnessing huge demand and ultimately accelerating the demand of the global microprocessor market. The increasing need for portable electronic devices and the surging demand from the healthcare system to efficiently monitor patients’ health and diagnose the health conditions remotely are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the global microprocessor market in the next five years.

Global microprocessor market can be segmented based on type, architecture, technology outlook, end user, company, and region.Based on the architecture, the market is divided into ARM, X86, SPARC, and others.



ARM segment is expected to hold the largest market share.The ARM processor is used to do projects in college and schools by students.



They are used in manufacturing consumer electronic devices such as multimedia players and other mobile devices, smartphones, wearable devices, and other devices that are witnessing huge demand from consumers worldwide.

Intel Corporation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, SK Hynix Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Micron Technology Inc., are the major players operating in the global microprocessor market.



