Teleradiology Services Global Market Forecasts 2021-2030: By Type of Image Processed, End User, Business Model and Key Geographical Regions

Over the past few years, an increase in the global disease burden has been observed. In fact, the failure to report a health issue to a healthcare provider, in its early stages, is anticipated to cost several billion dollars in excess, each year. Further, some individuals are required to visit a radiologist frequently for proper diagnosis of their health condition. This creates an additional burden on radiologists, as in most of the cases the examination is done manually.

It is worth mentioning that the scope of such manual examination of medical images is limited, both in terms of accuracy (resulting in misdiagnosis) and throughput (leading to delays in communication of results). As a result, in situations characterized by low physician to patient ratios, the conventional modus operandi is rendered inadequate. Experts have predicted that there would be a shortage of 40,800 to 104,900 physicians, by 2030, in the US alone.

Furthermore, it is estimated that 90% of the medical data generated in hospitals is in the form of images; this puts an immense burden on radiologists and other consulting physicians to process such large volumes of data. Additionally, as per a recent survey conducted by Medscape, nearly 40% of the radiologists felt either burned out or stressed due to spending too many hours at work. The aforementioned constraints, coupled to the rising demand for virtual/remote diagnosis services, have prompted players to outsource their radiology needs.

Teleradiology is a branch of telemedicine, that uses telecommunication systems to transmit radiological images, such as computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound and X-ray, from one location to another for interpretation/consultation purposes. It holds several advantages in terms of streamlining challenges related to geographic and overnight/emergency coverage.

Moreover, the implementation of teleradiology solutions in diagnostic imaging is deemed to possess the potential to save about 20%-30% of the total cost and time invested. Considering this, hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers and other potential end-users are gradually becoming more receptive to the adoption of such solutions for their regular use.

The recent surge in demand for teleradiology services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic has further served to create a strong case for imaging centers to implement such services. Over the years, teleradiology focused start-ups have seen a significant growth and are currently implementing innovative technologies, such as AI, cloud computing, deep learning, machine learning and quantum computing, to make the overall process more efficient while reducing the workload of radiologists.

Given the ongoing pace of innovations, implementation of cutting-edge technologies, a high cost saving potential associated with such solutions and increasing demand for remote diagnostic interpretations, we believe that the teleradiology services market is likely to evolve at rapid pace in the coming years.

The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of teleradiology solutions in the diagnostic imaging industry, till 2030. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in providing teleradiology services?

Which types of end users are primarily employing teleradiology services in their workflow?

Which are key image processing and subspecialty services offered by industry players?

What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What is the trend for capital investments in the teleradiology services market?

What are the key strategies that can be implemented by emerging players/start-ups to enter into this highly competitive market?

How has the recent COVID-19 pandemic impacted the overall teleradiology services market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to teleradiology services market?



Key Topics Covered:





1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. 4ways

6.3. Envision Physician Services

6.4. Everlight Radiology

6.5 Krsnaa Diagnostics

6.6. Medica

6.7. ONRAD

6.8. USARAD Holdings

6.9. vRad

7. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND INITIATIVES

8. BLUE OCEAN STRATEGY: A STRATEGIC GUIDE FOR START-UPS TO ENTER INTO HIGHLY COMPETITIVE MARKET

9. COST SAVING ANALYSIS

10. MARKET FORECAST

11. CONCLUSION

12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Eminence Health Solutions

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Interview Transcript: Karan Malik, Co-Founder

12.3. NucleusHealth

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Claude Hooton, President and Chief Executive Officer

