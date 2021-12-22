New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Soap Dispenser Market, By Type, By Product Type, By Capacity, By Soap Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06020680/?utm_source=GNW



Global soap dispenser market was valued at USD1478.90 million in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR value of 6.45% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach USD2139.68 million by 2026F. Market growth of the global soap dispenser market can be attributed to increasing demand for safe dispense of soap. Surging demand for liquid soaps also influences the growth of the global soap dispenser market in the upcoming five years. Moreover, rising disposable income among the young population has inclined them toward aesthetic products and thereby supporting the growth of the global soap dispenser market in the next five years. Factors like increased product innovation and evolving consumer preferences are aiding the growth of the global soap dispenser market in the future five years. Demand for luxurious products to maintain social norms and advanced living standards is further substantiating the growth of the global soap dispenser market in the forecast years until 2026.

The global soap dispenser market segmentation is based on type, product type, capacity, soap type, end user, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into wall-mounted and counter-mounted.



The counter-mounted soap dispensers are anticipated to register the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of traditional usage of the counter-mounted products.Also, aesthetically pleasing products are widely available in the counter-mounted form, thereby supporting the growth of the sub-segment along with the growth of the global soap dispenser market in the next five years.



Wall-mounted soap dispensers are expected to register the fastest growing CAGR in the future five years due to surging demand for the no-touch soap dispensing machines. Increasing safety concerns are expected to further aid the growth of the global soap dispenser market in the forecast years.

Based on soap type, the market is segmented into foam soap and liquid soap.Liquid soaps are expected to dominate the market segment with the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years on the grounds of the wellness benefits of the liquid form of the soap.



The liquid soaps available in the market from the major market players are clinically tested and provide better cleanliness than foam soaps.Also, the traditional outlook of the population toward foam soaps to lack standards of cleanliness stunts future growth of the sub-segment in comparison to that of liquid soaps.



Increasing demand for liquid soaps substantiates the growth of the global soap dispenser market in the forecast years.

Georgia-Pacific LLC (GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific Professional)), American Specialties, Inc., Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd, Orchids International, Kutol Products Company, Bradley Corporation, Simplehuman, LLC, Kohler Co., Umbra LLC, etc., are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global soap dispenser market.



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global soap dispenser market.



