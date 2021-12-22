New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Over the Counter Drugs Market, By Product, By Route of Administration, By Dosage Form, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001413/?utm_source=GNW



Global Over the Counter (OTC) drugs market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 9.86% through 2026 to reach USD274.15 billion by the end of forecast period, 2026. Future growth of the global over the counter (OTC) drugs market can be attributed to increasing demand emanating from the developing countries due to increasing use of these drugs for common disease conditions. Over the counter (OTC) drugs have higher market penetration in developing countries like India, China, Kenya, etc., and as a result there is high affordability and accessibility of OTC drugs.



With increasing healthcare expenditures and surging demand for the effective treatment, growth of the global over the counter (OTC) drugs market is evident for next five years.Moreover, online pharmacies are increasing rapidly.



Although, the demand for prescription is mandatory for various online platforms, multiple over the counter drugs are available without the prescription from these online pharmacies. Thus, consumers are able to easily order their medicines from the online sources and avoid long queues at the traditional offline pharmacies, thereby supporting the growth of the global over the counter drugs market in the future five years.

Although, over the counter drugs market lacks classification.With present concerns over ill-monitored dozing and increased drug abusing instances, the global over the counter drugs market might suffer in the future growth.



Proper channeling and maintained distribution of the over the counter drugs may support to overcome the short comings of the market and support future growth in the forecast years.



The OTC drugs market is segmented based on product, route of administration, dosage form, distribution channel, region, and company.Based on route of administration, the market can be segregated into oral, parenteral, topical, and others.



The oral route of administration is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the account of its simplicity.Most of the over the counter drugs available in the market are administered orally that may be in capsule, tablet, or syrup form.



Also, the administration procedure is convenient.The patient does not require help from caretaker for the administration which is a requirement during administering parenteral dosage of drugs.



Parenteral administration is also anticipated to register significant growth in the next five years on the grounds of effectivity of the drugs when administered in parenteral form.



Major players operating in the global over the counter (OTC) drugs market include Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc.-Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Perrigo Company Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Takeda Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Mylan NV, Cipla Ltd., Alkem Laboratories Limited, and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global over the counter (OTC) drugs market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global over the counter (OTC) drugs market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global over the counter (OTC) drugs market based on product, route of administration, dosage form, distribution channel, region, and company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global over the counter (OTC) drugs market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global over the counter (OTC) drugs market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global over the counter (OTC) drugs market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global over the counter (OTC) drugs market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global over the counter (OTC) drugs market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global over the counter (OTC) drugs market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Over the counter drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to over the counter drugs

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global over the counter (OTC) drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market, By Product:

o Cough, Cold, & Flu,

o Vitamins, Mineral & Supplements (VMS)

o Analgesics

o Gastrointestinal Products

o Dermatology Products

o Others

• Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Parenteral

o Topical

o Others

• Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market, By Dosage Form:

o Tablets

o Capsules

o Liquids & Solutions

o Cream/Lotion/Ointments

o Others

• Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Pharmacy

o Hospital Pharmacy

o E-Pharmacy

• Over the Counter (OTC) Drugs Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

France

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Kuwait



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global over the counter (OTC) drugs market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06001413/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________