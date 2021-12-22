New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market, By Vehicle Type, By Type, By Charging Mode, By Installed Location, By Connector Type, By Type of Charging, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05872168/?utm_source=GNW



Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is valued at USD7.50 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 31.40%, and is estimated to reach USD37.85 billion in 2026. The rise in the number of vehicles on the road due to consumers’ growing preference for vehicle ownership and the introduction of new models with attractive designs increase pollution levels worldwide. Growing environmental concerns and the surge in awareness about the adverse effect of pollution are creating the need to adopt environment-friendly alternatives. Deployment of the 5G technology coupled with artificial intelligence technology is expected to revolutionize the automotive industry and the demand for electric vehicles across the globe. Leading authorities are encouraging the proliferation of public transportation services. The manufacturing of electric buses by the market players is increasing the demand for the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure to ensure a smooth riding experience for the passengers.

The rise in the disposable income of the consumers and rapid urbanization of the people in developing countries are increasing the traffic concentration of the roads. An increase in the awareness about the advantages of connected electric vehicles and the integration of vehicle connectivity applications for real-time updates, in-car infotainment, navigation directions are bolstering the adoption of electric vehicles around the globe.

Global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market can be segmented based on vehicle type, type, charging mode, installed location, connector type, and type of charging, company, and region.Based on type, the market is bifurcated into AC and DC.



The AC segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026.By using AC charging, electric vehicles can be charged at a faster rate.



AC is an everyday used source of electricity, and when the need arises for the installation of DC, it becomes a costly process.

Charge Point, Inc. EV Box B.V., ABB Ltd., Tesla,Inc., Webasto Group, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TGOOD Global Ltd. are among the major companies operating in the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market. Key players are developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market and are also enhancing their product portfolio in the regions to increase their customer outreach.



