Hepsor AS financial calendar for 2022

In 2022, Hepsor AS plans to disclose the consolidated financial results as follows:

23 February 2022 Unaudited interim report for Q4 and 12 months 2021 29 April 2022 Audited annual report for 2021 11 May 2022 Unaudited interim report for first three months 2022 3 August 2022 Unaudited interim report for six months and Q2 2022 2 November 2022 Unaudited interim report for nine months and Q3 2022

The annual general meeting of shareholders for 2021 financial year will be held in the second quarter of 2022. The exact time and location will be specified accordingly.

Anneli Simm

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +372 5615 7170

e-mail: anneli@hepsor.ee

Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is one of the fastest growing residential and commercial real estate developers in Estonia and Latvia. Over the last ten years Hepsor has developed more than 1,300 homes and 15,000 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor has been the first real estate developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that make the buildings we construct more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio is comprised of 23 development projects with a total sellable space of 146,000 m2.