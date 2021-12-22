New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tipper Truck Market, By Vehicle Type, By Size, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368762/?utm_source=GNW



The global tipper truck market was valued at USD27.97 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period, 2022-2026. Supportive government policies are fueling the infrastructure development activities in emerging economies, which are majorly accelerating the global tipper truck market demand. The increasing focus of the leading authorities worldwide promoting the manufacturing of fuel-efficient vehicles and the presence of stringent emission norms are boosting the manufacturing of high-performance and efficient tipper trucks. The introduction of better and advanced tipper truck models and the development of transportation infrastructure is expected to create vast potential for the growth of the global tipper truck market. The high demand for rare earth metals and precious metals due to the growing disposable income of the consumers is bolstering the sales of tipper trucks across the globe. The ability to carry and transfer the materials from one place to another eliminates the need to hire labor forces to carry out the task; therefore, tipper trucks are considered more economical.

The global tipper truck market can be segmented on vehicle type, size, application, and region.Based on vehicle type, the market can be segmented into small, medium, and large tipper trucks.



The small tipper truck segment is anticipated to witness the fastest incremental growth in the next five years.The compact size of these tipper trucks makes them suitable to move over all kinds of terrains and reach the hard-to-get construction sites easily.



Also, they lower the environmental degradation by generating lower emissions compared to the larger tipper trucks and efficiently work in dry and wet weather conditions.

Major players operating in the global tipper truck market are AB Volvo, OJSC Belaz, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Komatsu Limited, and others which include Ashok Leyland Limited, Scania AB, MAN Truck & Bus AG, Tata Motors Limited, AB Volvo, and Isuzu, etc. Key players operating in the market invest in innovations and launch superior models with advanced features like higher mileage and fuel consumption to boost sales and stay ahead in the competitive market.



