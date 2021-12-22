Global Bakery Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Yamazaki Baking, Flower Foods and Nestle Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bakery Market, By Type (Bread & Rolls, Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Doughnuts & Muffins, Pies & Tarts and Others (Bagel, Cupcake, Croissant, Macaron, etc)), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bakery Market was valued USD 453.74 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 672.66 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.02% through 2026.

The Global Bakery Market is witnessing consistent growth, owing to the changing consumer taste & preferences, and improving standards of living of people, and increased consumption of packaged food.



The popularity of bakery items has increased with the expansion of fast-food businesses, which employs them to make burgers, snacks, and sandwiches. Furthermore, the advent of value-added bread items has aided the industry expansion. Moreover, factors such as changing eating habits, busy lifestyles, and western influence have further contributed to the increased demand for the bakery products.

Furthermore, the growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits linked with the nutritious and organic ingredients used in bakery products is propelling the growth of the bakery market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of eating healthier baked products that are gluten-free, low in carbohydrates, and high in fiber and are demanding newer options. This has further prompted the bakery firms to fortify their products to meet the growing appetite of the health-conscious populace, such as Britannia, which offers Nutrichoice biscuits, which have a low glycemic index and high dietary fiber.



The Global Bakery Market can be segregated into type, distribution channel, region, and company. Based on type, the Global Bakery Market is further split into bread & rolls, cookies, cakes & pastries, doughnuts & muffins, pies & tarts, and others. The bread & rolls segment accounted for the majority of share in the Global Bakery Market in 2020. Bread, as a staple meal forms a large portion of one's daily diet, therefore it meets a higher functional need. The market has grown as a result of new low-carbs, multigrain, and fortified breads that appeal to health-conscious consumers. Moreover, factors such as improved packaging, raw material innovations for example bread infused with seeds, nuts, vegetables, and fruits for greater flavor and texture, and technological advances in bakery technology are further propelling the growth of bread in the bakery market.



Based on distribution channels, the Global Bakery Market is divided into artisanal bakeries/specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, online, and others. Artisanal bakeries held the majority of the market share in the Global Bakery Market due to their growing and diverse range of flavors. Whereas online segment is expected to grow at a higher pace in the forecast period as the consumer base is highly inclined towards hustle-free technology-driven services, which offers them enhanced convenience, which is resulting in a rising inclination towards online services. This can be attributed to their fast-paced hectic lifestyles which draws them to online channels. Due to the boom in e-commerce, online retailers are projected to gain a significant proportion of the market share during the forecast period.



Some of the leading players in the Global Bakery Market are Grupo Bimbo, Mondelez International, Inc., Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd., Flowers Foods, Inc., Kellogg Company, among others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Bakery Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Bakery Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Bakery Market based on by type, by distribution channel, by region and by company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Bakery Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Bakery Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Bakery Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Bakery Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global Bakery Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bakery Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Bakery Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Bread & Rolls, Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Doughnuts & Muffins, Pies & Tarts and Others)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Artisanal Bakeries/Specialty Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Online and Others)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Map



7. Europe Bakery Market Outlook



8. North America Bakery Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Bakery Market Outlook



10. South America Bakery Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Bakery Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

14.2. Mondelez International, Inc.

14.3. Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

14.4. Flowers Foods, Inc.

14.5. Kellogg Company

14.6. Campbell Soup Company

14.7. Associated British Foods Plc

14.8. Britannia Industries Limited

14.9. Finsbury Food Group Plc

14.10. Nestle SA



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher and Disclaimer

