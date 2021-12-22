The Renewable Obligation Based energy economy “ROBe2” Protocol Signs Agreement for $25,000,000 Investment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Renewable Obligation Based energy economy Protocol (“ROBe2 Protocol”) is pleased to announce that its parent Company, the Global Renewable Energy Network (“GREN”), has signed an Agreement with Universal Peace and Sustainability LLC (“UPS”), whereby UPS will invest 25,000,000 USD in exchange for 1,000,000 ROBe2 Tokens, $25/token, via a special edition NFT Bond.

The Investment Agreement

UPS and GREN (the “Parties”) signed an initial Memorandum of Understanding (the “Initial MoU”) on November 8, 2021, following the presentation of the ROBe2 Protocol at the eighth annual Blockchain Conference in Dubai on November 8-9, 2021. The ROBe2 Protocol was the title sponsor of the event and drew a tremendous amount of attention from attendees. The Initial MoU was meant to confirm UPS’s investment intention to complete the entire 25,000,000 USD that the ROBe2 Protocol sought to raise. Following the Initial MoU, the Parties conducted further due diligence and signed a more in-depth and detailed Memorandum of Understanding (the “Detailed MoU”) on December 1, 2021.

The Detailed MoU further detailed the link between UPS and their mandate to build peace through the progressive realization of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (“UN-SDGs”). UPS is making the investment in the ROBe2 Protocol, so that its technology can contribute positively to the UN-SDGs on a global scale. The Detailed MoU also went into more detail regarding collaboration between the Parties as well as outlining the use of proceeds for the $25,000,000 investment, which included but was not limited to:

completing the “Proof of Renewable” mining protocol patent;

completing the “ROBe2 Pay” phone application;

completing the “Smart Miner” Proof of Renewable mining device;

commencing the “ROBe2 L1 network” blockchain; and

commencing the first “ROBe2 Eco System” project.



About the ROBe2 Protocol

The ROBe2 (pronounced ROB-ee) Protocol envisions a sustainable world powered by renewable energy, with an economy that is inclusive for all. Its mission is to create the global adoption of the ROBe2 Protocol, which creates an incentivized obligation to produce renewable energy with each transaction, is powered by a mining process that is carbon negative and is accessible to everyone.

The ROBe2 Protocol is the only decentralized digital currency that can only be mined via a patent pending, carbon negative “Proof of Renewable” mining protocol that requires the creation of renewable energy. While the target motivations center around the creation of the most advanced decentralized utility digital currency, the larger objectives are to stimulate a global movement against climate change and economic oppression that plague our world even in this modern day of science and technology.

For detailed information, please visit ROBe2.io.

On the website you will find the ROBe2 presentation & video, highlights from the recent conference in Dubai as well as commentary from the latest investor.

Strategic Investors

The Detailed MoU will make UPS the largest strategic shareholder. All investors to date have had goals that align with the ROBe2 Protocol and that pledge a commitment to play a strategic role in its development. Earlier this year, the ROBe2 Protocol completed a raise at $5/token, where special edition NFT Bonds were purchased by the Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp (CSE:ACDC)(OTC:CRYBF) (“EV Battery Tech”). EV Battery Tech is the parent company of IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Corp. (“IONiX Pro”), who has been chosen to develop the first device capable of mining the ROBe2 Protocol via the Proof of Renewable mining protocol. For more details regarding this relationship, please see: https://evbattery.tech/news/ev-battery-tech-and-ionix-pro-announce-collaboration-on-disruptive-crypto-mining-protocol/.

