The Global Carbon Dioxide Market is expected to grow by $ 1.78 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period

29% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand in the oil and gas industry and increasing number of applications in the food and beverages industry. In addition, the rising demand in the oil and gas industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The carbon dioxide market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The carbon dioxide market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Enhanced oil recovery

• Food and beverages

• Precipitated calcium carbonate

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the development of advanced carbon capturing and storage technologiesas one of the prime reasons driving the carbon dioxide market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading carbon dioxide market vendors that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Axcel Gases, COSMO ENGINEERING CO. LTD, LAIR LIQUIDE SA, Linde Plc, Matheson TRI Gas Inc., Messer North America Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Praxair Technology Inc., and SOL Spa. Also, the carbon dioxide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

