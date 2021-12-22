The Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market is expected to grow by 880.78 TWh during 2021-2025, decelerating a CAGR of 2.68% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Gas Fired Electricity Generation Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192693/?utm_source=GNW

78 TWh during 2021-2025, decelerating a CAGR of 2.68% during the forecast period. Our report on the natural gas fired electricity generation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased natural gas consumption in the industrial sector and rising support from governments. In addition, increased natural gas consumption in the industrial sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The natural gas fired electricity generation market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The natural gas fired electricity generation market is segmented as below:

By Type

• CGCT

• OCGT



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing Natural gas productionas one of the prime reasons driving the natural gas fired electricity generation market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on natural gas fired electricity generation market covers the following areas:

• Natural gas fired electricity generation market sizing

• Natural gas fired electricity generation market forecast

• Natural gas fired electricity generation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading natural gas fired electricity generation market vendors that include Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc., Dominion Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corp., ENGIE SA, Exelon Corp., General Electric Co., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Energy AG, and Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. Also, the natural gas fired electricity generation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

