Worldwide Talc Industry to 2027 - by Deposits, End-user and Region

The global talc market is anticipated to grow at a growth rate of 3.4% during the forecast period. Talc is a versatile mineral used in many industrial applications owing to its unique surface chemistry and lamellar properties.

Cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paints & coatings, ceramics, construction, and pulp & paper are the key industries where talc is used. Talc is practically insoluble in water and weak acids and alkalis. It is neither explosive nor flammable. In addition, it has very little chemical reactivity and is organophilic in nature. The size of an individual talc platelet can vary from 1 micron to 100 microns, based on deposits.

Increasing demand from emerging economies, rising industrialization rates, and increasing use in automotive and other end-use industries are some of the primary factors accelerating the growth of the global talc market. In 2020, more than 66 billion vehicles that included cars and commercial vehicles were produced worldwide. With the evolution of the automotive industry, the usage of plastic in cars is increasing. The usage of polypropylene resin, including talc, has increased over the years. In smaller cars, the usage of polypropylene modified with talc is high as compared to medium and large cars (approximately 40% of plastic used in small/medium cars are polypropylene and talc-based). China accounted for 56.95% of APAC's vehicle production, which clearly indicates that the growth of talc in the automotive field is high.

On the other hand, the talc market has been highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to variations in the construction business, and a majority of end-users' manufacturing plants were closed. Increasing pricing pressures and shortage of labor in many countries have impacted construction and infrastructure development activities.

The talc market is segmented based on the deposits and end-user. Based on deposits, the market is sub-segmented into talc carbonates, talc chlorites, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into ceramics, construction, cosmetics and personal care, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, plastics, pulp and paper, and others. Owing to the properties of talc such as softness, lamellar, resistivity to heat, and stiffness, it is used in various industries. Talc is a mineral substance used in cosmetics and personal care products. It is added to absorb moisture, smooth, or soften products, prevent caking, and make makeup opaque. However, in the long term, the usage of talc in the cosmetics & personal care industry is expected to decrease owing to rising cases of ovarian cancer. Major companies such as L'oreal, Revlon, and Chanel have stopped using talc in their cosmetics.

Geographically, the talc market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, Europe is projected to be one of the major markets for talc. The market in Europe is driven by the installation of new buildings as well as higher demand from renovations of talc and retrofit activities. The demand from retrofit and renovation accounts for the majority of the unit demand in Europe. The European construction growth is broad-based and is expected to occur across all sectors for both new construction and renovation activities, thereby driving the growth of the talc market in the region. Infrastructure facilities have become exceedingly complex with the rising amalgamation of smart technologies and products along with the growing consumer demand, which has accelerated production at industrial sites.

Key players operating in the global talc market include Imerys, Elementis, Mineral Technologies, IMI FABI, and Liaoning AIHAI Talc, among more. There are also smaller vendors in the talc market, such as Anand Talc, Haichen Minchem, Heritage Plastic, Chicago Protective Apparel, and more. Due to the highly competitive and volatile environment in the talc market, companies have started focusing on sustainability with a commitment to generate more value from fewer resources and turning environmental challenges and societal concerns into product innovations. Key players such as Imerys and Elementis are involved in several ongoing suitability partnerships. Sustainability is the key strategic approach in giving a competitive edge.

Market Segmentation

Global Talc Market Research and Analysis by Deposits Global Talc Market Research and Analysis by End-user

The Report Covers

Comprehensive Research Methodology of the global talc market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with the key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global talc market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global talc market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. GLOBAL TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY DEPOSITS, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



2. GLOBAL TALC CARBONATES DEPOSIT MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY REGION, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



3. GLOBAL TALC CHLORITES DEPOSIT MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY REGION, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



4. GLOBAL OTHER TALC DEPOSITS MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY REGION, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



5. GLOBAL TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY END-USER, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



6. GLOBAL TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS FOR CERAMICS INDUSTRY BY REGION, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



7. GLOBAL TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS FOR CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY REGION, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



8. GLOBAL TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS FOR COSMETICS AND PERSONAL CARE INDUSTRY BY REGION, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



9. GLOBAL TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS FOR PAINTS AND COATINGS INDUSTRY BY REGION, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



10. GLOBAL TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS FOR PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRY BY REGION, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



11. GLOBAL TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS FOR PLASTICS INDUSTRY BY REGION, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



12. GLOBAL TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS FOR PULP AND PAPER INDUSTRY BY REGION, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



13. GLOBAL TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS FOR OTHER INDUSTRIES BY REGION, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



14. NORTH AMERICA TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY COUNTRY, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



15. NORTH AMERICAN TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY DEPOSITS, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



16. NORTH AMERICAN TALC MARKET RESEARCHAND ANALYSIS BY END-USER, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



17. EUROPE TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY COUNTRY, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



18. EUROPE TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY DEPOSITS, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



19. EUROPE TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY END-USER, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



20. ASIA-PACIFIC TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY COUNTRY, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



21. ASIA-PACIFIC TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY DEPOSITS, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



22. ASIA-PACIFIC TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY END-USER, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



23. REST OF THE WORLD TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY DEPOSITS, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)



24. REST OF THE WORLD TALC MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS BY END-USER, 2020-2027 ($ MILLION)

