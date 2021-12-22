Worldwide Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the unmanned underwater vehicles market and it is poised to grow by $1.91 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 13.77% during the forecast period. Our report on the unmanned underwater vehicles market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for stealth platforms and increasing investment in maritime surveillance capabilities. In addition, the growing demand for stealth platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The unmanned underwater vehicles market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's unmanned underwater vehicles market is segmented as below:

By Type

Remotely operated vehicle

Autonomous underwater vehicle

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies the predisposition for the deployment of UUVs as one of the prime reasons driving the unmanned underwater vehicles market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on unmanned underwater vehicles market covers the following areas:

Unmanned underwater vehicles market sizing

Unmanned underwater vehicles market forecast

Unmanned underwater vehicles market industry analysis

