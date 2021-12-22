The Global PVC Pipes Market is expected to grow by $ 5.12 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global PVC Pipes Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192686/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the PVC pipes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by superior properties of PVC pipes and rising irrigation activities leading to growing demand for PVC pipes. In addition, superior properties of PVC pipes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The PVC pipes market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The PVC pipes market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Unplasticized PVC

• Plasticized PVC

• Chlorinated PVC



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth in the oil and gas extractionas one of the prime reasons driving the PVC pipes market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on PVC pipes market covers the following areas:

• PVC pipes market sizing

• PVC pipes market forecast

• PVC pipes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading PVC pipes market vendors that include Advanced Drainage Solutions, Astral Ltd., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Finolex Industries Ltd., Genuit Group Plc, J-M Manufacturing Co., MOLECOR TECNOLOGIA S.L., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Tessenderlo Group NV, and Wienerberger AG. Also, the PVC pipes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

