Global Management Decision Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Asseco, Experian and SAS Institute Among Others

The publisher has been monitoring the management decision market and it is poised to grow by $4.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period. Our report on the management decision market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for faster operational decisions and government compliances and industry regulations. In addition, the increasing need for faster operational decisions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The management decision market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's management decision market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- on-premises
- cloud-based
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies enhanced real-time decision makingas one of the prime reasons driving the management decision market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on management decision market covers the following areas:
- Management decision market sizing
- Management decision market forecast
- Management decision market industry analysis
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACTICo GmbH
- Asseco Group
- Exigent Group Ltd.
- Experian Plc
- Fair Isaac Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Vista Equity Partners Management LLC
10. Appendix
