Global Management Decision Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Asseco, Experian and SAS Institute Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Management Decision Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the management decision market and it is poised to grow by $4.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period. Our report on the management decision market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for faster operational decisions and government compliances and industry regulations. In addition, the increasing need for faster operational decisions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The management decision market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's management decision market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

on-premises

cloud-based

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies enhanced real-time decision makingas one of the prime reasons driving the management decision market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on management decision market covers the following areas:

Management decision market sizing

Management decision market forecast

Management decision market industry analysis

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ACTICo GmbH

Asseco Group

Exigent Group Ltd.

Experian Plc

Fair Isaac Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkxzoo