Insights on the Laser Marking Machine Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

The global laser marking machine market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period. A laser marking machine refers to mechanical equipment utilized for printing permanent laser marks on a surface. This machine utilizes a beam of concentrated light to make marks by a green, fiber, ultraviolet (UV), YAG, or CO2 laser machine.

The beam aims at a particular area that helps the laser marking machine to engrave high-quality, accurate, and high-contrast marks. Generally, these markings involve machine-readable data for barcodes, text for serial numbers, matrix codes & graphics, and unique identification codes. This engraving is done on numerous surfaces like ceramic, titanium, steel, plastic, aluminum, wood, glass, copper, and paper.

In addition, these laser marking machines provide faster, permanent, and precise marking or engraving. Due to outstanding beam quality, high efficiency, and superior reliability, these laser marking machines are utilized in numerous industrial applications. Additionally, these machines are majorly utilized in the electronics & semiconductor sector for the laser marking of silicon wafers, and PCBs to enable traceability. Laser marking refers to a permanent procedure, which utilizes a beam of concentrated light to engrave a lasting mark on a surface. Furthermore, laser marking includes a broad range of applications which is performed with a continuous wave, fiber, pulsed, green, or UV laser machine.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all industries in some ways. Due to the pandemic, the medical sector has registered a hike in the demand for laser marking machines and services. The sudden upsurge in the demand for various medical products and devices like masks and other medical equipment has bolstered the demand for laser marking machines across the world. Several medical devices, which are utilized for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, have witnessed a spurt in demand due to the pandemic.

Due to this, numerous medical devices manufacturers and companies have adopted laser marking machines to engrave their brand name and other certifications on their products. In addition, the high demand for COVID-19 testing kits with polypropylene tubes for sample collection that is marked by using UV laser for mentioning different certifications is expected to accelerate the growth of the laser marking machines market. These engravings on COVID-19 kits are important for identifying patients and thus, require marking of the specific information on them.

Market Growth Factors:

The increasing importance of traceability of various products

A laser marking machine helps in engraving any kind of important and associated information on a wide variety of products regardless of their material. These machines mark permanent and precise information like barcode, brand name, manufacturing date, and others. In addition, marking machines are highly used in the electronics & semiconductor sector for the laser marking of silicon wafers, and PCBs to help in traceability.

Faster engraving with more precision

The laser engraving technique is quicker and can help in saving time. With traditional engraving methods, manufacturers used a specific range of tools and need to be very careful while using them, which was very time-consuming. On contrary, laser engraving just needs a command, and it is expected to do the commanded job without any problem or wasting any time. It further helps in accelerating the company's processes and also saves money.

Market Restraining Factor:

High cost of deployment

Many manufacturers across various industrial verticals are adopting laser marking machines to engrave different types of information on their products. By using laser marking machines, manufacturers can reduce their cost of production in the long run. However, the initial cost of implementation of a laser marking machine is high, which is expected to restrict several small and medium-sized enterprises from adopting it.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Fiber Laser, CO2 Laser, Green Laser, UV Laser and Others. The UV laser and YAG laser type segments are projected to garner a promising CAGR during the forecast period owing to their capability of fine cutting and micro-processing of specialized materials like textile, ceramic liquid crystal screen, glass, and others. The beam utilized in the UV laser markings comes in contact with the materials' surface to change its appearance and properties.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Machine Tool, Electronics & Microelectronics, Medical, Automotive, Aerospace, Packaging, Military and Others. The machine tool application segment acquired the highest revenue share in 2020. The increasing applications of lasers to deliver permanent alphanumeric information on machine tools like 1D & 2D bar codes, batch numbers, designs, brand names, dates of manufacturing, manufacturer codes, and logos, which is expected to bolster the growth of the segment. The manufacturing industry is improving its operations with concepts like smart factories and factory automation to boost its production capacity via batch production.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe was a prominent region in the laser marking machine marking in 2020 due to the strong presence of automotive and automotive part manufacturers in the nations like Italy, Germany, and France. Additionally, the significant growth of the aerospace and shipping sectors is anticipated to bolster the growth of the regional market. The government of the U.K has invested a significant amount in the Future Flight Challenge to encourage improvements in aerospace technology.

Cardinal Matrix - Laser Marking Machine Market Competition Analysis

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Videojet Technologies, Inc. is the major forerunners in the Laser Marking Machine Market. Companies such as LaserStar Technologies Corporation, Epilog Laser, and MECCO are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd., Telesis Technologies, Inc., Videojet Technologies, Inc. (Danaher Corporation), Trotec Laser GmbH (Trodat), Epilog Laser, 600 Group PLC (TKMA Electrox, Inc.), MECCO, LaserStar Technologies Corporation and Gravotech Marking.

