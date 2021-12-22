The Global Athletic Footwear Market is expected to grow by $ 4.38 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 1.07% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Athletic Footwear Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192670/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in online retailing of athletic footwear and rise in number of athletic tournaments. In addition, growth in online retailing of athletic footwear is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The athletic footwear market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The athletic footwear market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing focus on DTC channel expansion by vendorsas one of the prime reasons driving the athletic footwear market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on athletic footwear market covers the following areas:

• Athletic footwear market sizing

• Athletic footwear market forecast

• Athletic footwear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading athletic footwear market vendors that include adidas AG, Admiral Sportswear Ltd., ASICS Corp., Brooks Sports Inc., Fila Holdings Corp., Mizuno Corp., Under Armour Inc., VF Corp., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Woodland Worldwide.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

