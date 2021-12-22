The Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 681.12 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.46% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Patient Flow Management Solutions Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192667/?utm_source=GNW

46% during the forecast period. Our report on the patient flow management solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing challenges of healthcare facilities and complexity of data and rising automation of healthcare facilities. In addition, growing challenges of healthcare facilities and complexity of data is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The patient flow management solutions market analysis includes product and type segments and geographic landscape.



The patient flow management solutions market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Standalone

• Integrated



By Type

• Event-driven solutions

• Real-time locating system



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providersas one of the prime reasons driving the patient flow management solutions market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on patient flow management solutions market covers the following areas:

• Patient flow management solutions market sizing

• Patient flow management solutions market forecast

• Patient flow management solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading patient flow management solutions market vendors that include ABOUT Healthcare Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Care Logistics, CenTrak Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Sonitor Technologies Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and TeleTracking Technologies Inc. Also, the patient flow management solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

