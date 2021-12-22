Hawthorne announces patents for innovative design and performance of Gavita CT 1930e LED light

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hawthorne Gardening Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, has announced the securing of multiple patents related to the design and functionality of the Gavita CT 1930e LED light.

The Gavita CT 1930e includes innovative state-of-the-art technology that is covered by various U.S. and international design and utility patents and patent applications, positioning the product’s optics, design and unique construction among industry leaders. The novel technology package of the Gavita CT 1930e brings unique benefits to growers of all sizes and a new level of performance for LED fixtures.



“The issuance of these patents is a testament to the revolutionary design and performance of the Gavita CT 1930e,” said Chris Hagedorn, president, Hawthorne Gardening Company. “Beyond providing cultivators with a highly energy efficient LED with proven growing power, this further demonstrates Hawthorne’s commitment to leverage our R&D, technical services and distribution capabilities to help growers achieve short- and long-term success.”

The Gavita CT 1930e was introduced in 2020 and is among Hawthorne’s - as well as ScottsMiracle-Gro’s - most successful product launches ever. It is the first and only LED fixture that is a direct 1:1 replacement for HPS fixtures. Compatibility with wiring and electrical requirements for most indoor growing environments means this compact toplight can dramatically limit the cost and downtime required to convert facilities of every size. The CT 1930e also delivers more uniform, full spectrum light at up to 20 percent energy savings than single-ended HPS fixtures (based on average wattage of each fixture). The CT 1930e is DLC (Design Light Consortium) certified and can qualify for additional savings through local energy rebates (region dependent).

Also, patent-pending controller technology embedded within each Gavita CT 1930e enables control of up to 2,000 fixtures per EL Series Master Control channel and helps maintain unwavering output from light to light. These product innovations seamlessly combine together, and with other Hawthorne offerings, to deliver an unrivaled high-performance technology solution for high-performance environments. For more information on the Gavita CT 1930e and other Hawthorne solutions, visit https://www.hawthornegc.com/ .

About Hawthorne

The Hawthorne Gardening Company is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in indoor and hydroponic growing. It serves growers of all sizes, from hobbyists to commercial operators, through best-in-class brands, world-class distribution, unparalleled R&D and unmatched technical services. Among its leading brands are Agrolux, Gavita, General Hydroponics, Botanicare, Sun System, Can-Filter and more. Hawthorne is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $4.9 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment.

Media Contact:

Tom Matthews

Chief Communications Officer

Hawthorne Gardening Company

tmatthews@hawthornegc.com

937.844.3864

