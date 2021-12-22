The Global Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Market is expected to grow by $ 16.33 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.69% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192665/?utm_source=GNW

33 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.69% during the forecast period. Our report on the master data management (MDM) solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing volume and complexity of data and the growing need to improve business efficiency. In addition, the increasing volume and complexity of data is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The master data management (MDM) solutions market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The master data management (MDM) solutions market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased dependency on the Internet for critical operationsas one of the prime reasons driving the master data management (MDM) solutions market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on master data management (MDM) solutions market covers the following areas:

• Master data management (MDM) solutions market sizing

• Master data management (MDM) solutions market forecast

• Master data management (MDM) solutions market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading master data management (MDM) solutions market vendors that include Ataccama Corp., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Profisee Group Inc., Riversand Technologies Inc., SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., and Winshuttle LLC. Also, the master data management (MDM) solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192665/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________