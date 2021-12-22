BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 31, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 6, 2022.



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about December 29, 2021, which will provide the final amounts for all funds except the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, for which a press release will be issued on or about December 30, 2021. The Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is subject to change. For example, the Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decreases between December 16, 2021 and December 29, 2021 or may change due to other factors.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.04500 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.03800 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08500 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.04400 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.16920 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.07400 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.18606 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.14812 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.26252 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.02990 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.05451 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.18026 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.19045 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.00200 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.43022 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.04800 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.07877 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.06700 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.16602 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.06900 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.79778 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.77762 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.11886 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.15100 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.17300 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.17700 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.17300 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF XAGG 0.25718 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF(1) XAGG.U 0.36886 iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XAGH 0.05500 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.40583 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.30483 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.13504 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.06600 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.31929 iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05500 iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG 0.08500 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBU 0.49406 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XCBU.U 0.40866 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.07606 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.11035 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.24854 iShares ESG MSCI Canada Leaders Index ETF XCLR 1.28846 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.08052 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.06250 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.26270 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.14047 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.06200 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.04900 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.17785 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.07400 iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Leaders Index ETF XDLR 2.11167 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.36589 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.05100 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.04100 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.13145 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.10500 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.05100 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.64172 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.43203 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.40482 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.21683 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.05820 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.30003 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.08100 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.52783 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.08953 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.15403 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.11982 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.28224 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.07861 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.07840 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.27172 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.29409 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.35828 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.12213 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.00500 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.07869 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.05166 iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04200 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.06685 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.02600 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.14805 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.13647 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.06100 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.26636 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.08300 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.06100 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.07400 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.20600 iShares India Index ETF XID 3.10878 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.04200 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIGS 0.15196 iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.49503 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.09021 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.06300 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.02460 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.17485 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.12034 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.03819 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.14249 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.26378 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.17381 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.37657 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.08882 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.05867 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.20427 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.13875 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.17657 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.40802 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.23534 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.06400 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04100 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.08657 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.07305 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.17988 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.05100 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.03900 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.04600 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.04300 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.04200 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.21389 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.44928 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04200 iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG 0.08000 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHU 0.24355 iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF(1) XSHU.U 0.28613 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04500 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.26249 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.17054 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.28819 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03100 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.03186 iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.02900 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.16079 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP 0.09732 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF(1) XSTP.U 0.19221 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.22182 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.08263 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.04000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.13500 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders Index ETF XULR 1.70869 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.43096 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.27296 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.16999 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.08200 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.17149 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.11958 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.27516 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.50613

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XAW.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @BlackRockCA

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$3.04 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Reem Jazar

Email: reem.abujazar@blackrock.com



