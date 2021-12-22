The Global Immersion Cooling Market is expected to grow by $ 306.50 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.27% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Immersion Cooling Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06192664/?utm_source=GNW

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the immersion cooling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in construction of data centers and growing inclination for immersion cooling solutions. In addition, increase in construction of data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The immersion cooling market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The immersion cooling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Single-phase immersion cooling

• Two-phase immersion cooling



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the greater use of HPCas one of the prime reasons driving the immersion cooling market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading immersion cooling market vendors that include Aecorsis BV, Bitfury Group Ltd., DCX Ltd., ExaScaler Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., LiquidCool Solutions, LiquidStack BV, Midas Green Technologies, and Submer Technologies SL. Also, the immersion cooling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

