Orion Energy Systems to Allow Shareholder Rights Plan to Expire in January 2022

MANITOWOC, Wis., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, program management and system maintenance, today announced that its Board of Directors, after careful consideration, has determined to allow Orion’s shareholder rights plan to expire by its terms on January 7, 2022.



Mike Altschaefl, Orion’s Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair commented, “Orion’s board has determined that it is in Company’s and stakeholders’ best interests to allow our shareholder rights plan to expire at the end of its term in January 2022. The plan had been put in place in January 2009 as a protective measure at a time when Orion’s share price and operating performance made it potentially vulnerable to hostile efforts to gain control. Now that the business is profitable and on a solid growth trajectory, the Board agrees that a shareholder rights plan is no longer needed.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

