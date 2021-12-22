Pipefy Named the #1 Business Process Management Platform for the Third Time by G2

San Francisco, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the workflow management software that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, today announced it was named #1 for the third consecutive quarter in G2’s Best Business Process Management Software. The rapid-growing company was also named a leader in other key categories, such as Best Low-Code Development Platforms Software, Best Workflow Management Software, Best Rapid Application Development (RAD) Software, and Best BPM Platform for Enterprise Businesses for the Winter 2022 Grids.

Quarter over quarter, users of Pipefy rate the company as their preferred BPM and Low-Code Development Platform. Here is how verified users rated the solution

95% of users rate Pipefy either 4 or 5 stars.

92% of users would be likely to recommend Pipefy.

93% of users are satisfied with Pipefy's ease of use.

89% of users are satisfied with Pipefy's ease of set-up.

91% of users believe Pipefy is easy to do business with.

Pipefy is closing 2021 with great accomplishments. In October, the company announced its $75 Million Series C led by $50 million from SoftBank Latin American Fund, with additional participation from STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Insight Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and others. Throughout the year, Pipefy was recognized multiple times with awards such as the Fast 500 by Deloitte, Best Company Culture, Best Company for Women and Diversity, and Best CEO by Comparably, and Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year by RemoteTech Breakthrough.

The G2 Grid is a democratic report. It pulls data from product reviews shared by users, and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. With that data, its algorithm calculates the Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real-time.

To view the G2 Best Business Process Management Software Grid, please visit: https://www.g2.com/reports/bcbb81ed-03bc-41d7-a0e7-810de2df0917/preview

To view the G2 Best Workflow Management Software Grid, please visit: https://www.g2.com/reports/fec97d41-daab-4a0d-af7e-7199b0892bdf/preview

Share this on social: @Pipefy named the #1 Business Process Management Platform for the third consecutive time by G2. #workflowmanagement #automation #bpm #lowcode #citizendeveloper

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so that those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation can work more efficiently. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. Try Pipefy today!

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform. It leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

Attachment