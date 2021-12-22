The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine Leads Healthcare Industry Forward, Hosts Largest Advanced Medical Education Event

Boca Raton, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drawing in thousands of attendees from across the nation, the 29th Annual World Congress hosted by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) far exceeded expectations as the first major event in anti-aging medicine to return to the live stage. Nearly 4,000 dedicated participants, 300 industry-leading exhibitors, and over 70 world-renowned speakers gathered at the Venetian-Palazzo Resort in Las Vegas, NV, between December 9-12, 2021, for the industry-leading conference.

Themed The Next Chapter: Unmasking the Hidden Epidemic, this year's World Congress spotlighted the many tangible gaps made even more evident by the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the continued strain on the healthcare system and population health, the conference agenda delved into neglected health crises, such as the neurologic health and mental illness epidemics, disparities in healthcare, and underserved patient populations.

The event hosted key stakeholders, clinicians, researchers, educators, and entrepreneurs from across the nation. A star-studded panel of faculty members and distinguished speakers led a diverse array of over 150 educational sessions covering the latest topics in anti-aging and integrative medicine. Four in-depth education programs ran alongside the general agenda offering certifications in advanced endocrinology, cardiology, systems biology, and peptide therapeutics.

Famed industry leaders and this year's keynote speakers Jud Alyn Brewer, MD, PhD, Ronnie S. Stangler, MD, Sheldon Jordan, MD, FAAN, DABPN, DABCN, DABIPP, and David Perlmutter, MD, drew in crowds of participants each day. Buzzing with palpable excitement, the general session hall hosted a lineup of notable speakers, including Arianna Huffington and Terry Wahls, MD – who brought global attention to the event, with thousands of spectators following along via social media coverage. Rounding out the star-studded panel, international authority on men's health and pioneer in the field of testosterone therapy, Abraham Morgentaler, MD, Harvard-trained psychiatrist Shimi Kang, MD, and revolutionary biogerontologist Valter Longo, PhD presented thought-provoking lectures and actionable insights addressing the complex landscape of patient health today.

Attendance numbers closely rivaled pre-pandemic levels, drawing in participants from all over the country for the first live major event in medical education. Conference attendee and healthcare professional Anna Israel described her experience: "I had an extraordinary time at the annual A4M conference in Las Vegas, learning the cutting edge and progressive ways to reverse aging and live longer and better. After being in medicine for over 15 years and consistently attending diverse medical conferences, this event exceeded my expectations and has been my favorite so far."

In addition to unparalleled education, attendees had the opportunity to enhance their conference experience with exclusive access to the World Congress Exhibit Hall and partner-sponsored professional medical education sessions. Representing the most innovative products and services in the anti-aging and integrative medicine field, 300 exhibiting companies showcased novel therapeutic products, devices, and services. Highlights included energetic healing devices, advanced digital health technologies, and a brand new conscious breath-work experience presented by emotional fitness company, Frequency.

Speakers, attendees, and event-goers of all kinds expressed their excitement about experiencing the event in person again. "It is so great to be back. Finally, after almost two years, we can reunite with people and see our customers face-to-face," said Danny Tyrrell, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Emerson Ecologics, an event sponsor and exhibitor. "I am now meeting people I have technically known through digital relationships for two years. We are interacting in-person with teammates, other businesses, and partners for the first time, all of whom echo the same sentiment."

Celebrating a triumphant return to in-person education, A4M is paving the path forward by organizing revolutionary, multidisciplinary, and, above all, safe events. The company continues to lead the healthcare community, advancing an industry-wide movement toward a new standard of medicine and medical education.

###

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:

Rooted in a forward-focused mission to redefine modern medicine, The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the established global leader for continuing medical education in longevity medicine, metabolic resilience, and whole-person care. The Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) serves as a branch of A4M that delivers graduate-level education designed to produce the complete practitioner in all aspects of anti-aging medicine. MMI has adopted a variety of educational resources to deliver in-person, online, synchronous, and asynchronous mixed-methods learning experiences ranging from one-day workshops to month-long courses. Together, A4M/MMI is comprised of over 26,000 members and provides an advanced network of continuing medical education opportunities including traditional CME events, intensive curriculum-based courses, university-level certification programs, in-depth workshops, and more.