Year-End Donations to MS Society of Canada Will Be Triple Matched by Anonymous Donor

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada by midnight on Dec. 31 will have triple the impact, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor who will triple match each gift up to a total of $200,000. These year-end donations will go three times as far to provide critical supports and services to people affected by multiple sclerosis (MS) and will advance promising research towards finding effective treatments and a cure.



Each day, on average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS. That’s 12 family members, friends and neighbours who are facing a diagnosis that often comes with feelings of isolation, confusion and uncertainty – emotions that have only been heightened by the impacts of a global pandemic. Donating during the holiday season will make it possible for those who live with MS, and their caregivers and support networks, to face that uncertainty head-on by funding crucial research and support programs.

Anna Giannakourus of Montreal, QC has leaned on the MS community throughout her journey with MS. She also sees the value in giving back to that same community who understands her everyday challenges. “I’ve always been a giving person but after being diagnosed with MS, I’ve made it a priority to donate to help other Canadians living with this disease. What’s important in life is that we connect with others, and we support each other. There’s nothing better than helping people that are in need,” Anna says.

This year-end triple match opportunity will allow the MS Society to continue providing services and educational resources to those impacted by MS across the country in the new year, with supports ranging from the MS Knowledge Network to the Quality-of-Life Equipment Program.

Year-end donations will also accelerate research invested in by the MS Society to progress treatment and care, understand and halt disease progression, and prevent MS. In 2021, the MS Society invested more than $2.6 million in funding for new research and awards, made possible through dedicated donors who share the vision of a world free of MS. Ground-breaking discoveries are on the horizon, and it is vital that this momentum continues into 2022 and beyond.

“Thanks to our supporters, we’ve been able to stand strong during the pandemic. We will continue to be unrelenting in seeking to meet the needs of people affected by MS,” says Pam Valentine, President & CEO, MS Society of Canada. “With your help, we can continue to fund critical ground-breaking MS research and providing support services that inch us ever closer to a world without MS."

To start the new year strong for the more than 90,000 Canadians affected by MS, visit http://www.mssociety.ca/yearend to donate directly to the MS Society of Canada this holiday season.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.

