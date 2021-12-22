Avid Technology to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced that its executive management will participate in an investor conference during January 2022.



24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Participants: Jeff Rosica, Chief Executive Officer and President

Ken Gayron, Chief Financial Officer and EVP

Type: Group Presentation and 1x1 Meetings

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Group Presentation Time: 8:30AM ET

The Group Presentation will be available to the public via live webcast, and a replay will be available for a limited period. For details on how to listen online, please visit the Events & Presentations page on http://ir.avid.com.

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe® and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

