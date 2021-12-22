Vector Pharma FZCO signs Exclusive License and Distribution Rights to IXEMPRA in the Middle East 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Pharma FZCO announced today the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with R-PHARM US of Princeton, NJ . Under the agreement, R-PHARM US has appointed Vector Pharma as exclusive distributor to import, use, market, sell and distribute Ixempra(ixabepilone) in the Middle East & North African territories of Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq.



IXEMPRA (ixabepilone) is indicated as monotherapy or in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced breast cancer in patients whose tumors are resistant or refractory to anthracyclines, taxanes, and capecitabine.

“I am honored to announce this regional agreement with R-Pharm US,” commented Vector Pharma FZCO Managing Director Samer Semaan. “Ixempra is an important therapy for patients with advanced breast cancer; the women across MENA will benefit from access to this therapy. Vector Pharma is thrilled to help make the product available throughout our territories to patients.”

About Vector Pharma FZCO

Vector Pharma was founded in 2019 with the ambition to be the leading full service distributor for rare diseases, oncology and highly specialized therapeutics in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkish markets. As the only Trace certified full service distributor in the region, Vector has an equal emphasis on patient demand generation through evidence-based medicine, fast track market access solutions, and highest compliance & ethical standards, all the while striving for the best outcomes for patients, prescribers, and partners.

Vector Pharma is also a proud founding member of the World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA) offering its services together with like-minded sister companies in Switzerland, CEE, Russia, and Latin America.

More information can be found at www.vectorpharma.me or at custops@vectorpharma.me

About R-PHARM US