The Global Biopolymers and Bioplastic Market is expected to grow by 5997.71 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.07% during the forecast period

07% during the forecast period. Our report on biopolymers and bioplastic market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials and the growing prominence of biopolymers and bioplastic. In addition, the emergence of bio-based and renewable raw materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The biopolymers and bioplastic market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The biopolymers and bioplastic market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Packaging

• Consumer goods

• Others



By Type

• Bio-PE

• Bio-PET

• PLA

• Biodegradable starch blends

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the government emphasis on the use of biopolymers and efficient plastic waste managementas one of the prime reasons driving the biopolymers and bioplastic market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on biopolymers and bioplastic market covers the following areas:

• Biopolymers and bioplastic market sizing

• Biopolymers and bioplastic market forecast

• Biopolymers and bioplastic market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading biopolymers and bioplastic market vendors that include BASF SE, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Biotec Gmbh Co. & KG, Braskem SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., NatureWorks LLC, Novamont SpA, Plantic Technologies Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Total Corbion PLA BV. Also, the biopolymers and bioplastic market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



