Global Dengue Testing Markets, 2026 - ELISA-based Tests Expected to Dominate, Asia-Pacific the Fastest Growing Market

Dublin, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dengue Testing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dengue testing market was valued at USD 455.77 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 597.78 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period.

Dengue viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 virus cause similar symptoms in the early stages. So, most of the people are confusing it to be dengue at getting themselves tested for dengue too. As per the article published in the Journal of Medical Virology in March 2021, dengue has shown an increasing trend in the number of cases in the country, therefore requiring urgent public policies to curb the disease.

The overall incidence of dengue, as well as the explosive outbreaks of dengue, has been increasing dramatically over the last several years. As per the Pan American Health Organization, in the Region of the Americas in 2019, a total of 3,139,335 cases of dengue have been reported, equivalent to 321.58 cases per 100,000 population, including 1,538 deaths. Of the total cases, 1,367,353 were laboratory confirmed and 28,169 were classified as severe dengue.

Although the full global burden of the disease is uncertain, the initiation of activities to record all dengue cases partly explains the sharp increase in the number of cases reported in recent years. Therefore, not only the number of cases is increasing as the disease spreads to new areas, but explosive outbreaks are occurring. Among travelers returning from low- and middle-income countries, dengue is the second most diagnosed cause of fever after malaria. Therefore, the rising prevalence of the dengue virus has raised the demand for more diagnostic kits, which is expected to drive the dengue testing market in the near future.

The government and healthcare professionals are advising people to prevent dengue-carrying mosquitoes, by practicing tried and tested prevention measures, i.e., search and destroy, self-protect, seek early consultation, and say yes to fogging, also termed as the "4S" method. In order to raise awareness regarding the 4S method, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) conducted a series of campaigns on dengue prevention nationwide for the whole month of June 2018, the dengue awareness month. There is also a change in the climate of European countries that has been a great impact on vector distribution and potential disease transmission. This change in climate is likely to increase the burden of dengue fever, and this, in turn, may propel the growth of the market for dengue testing.

Key Market Trends

ELISA-based Tests Expected to Dominate

Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Competitive Landscape

There has been a presence of a considerable number of companies that are significantly contributing to market growth. Recently the Telenor Heath's Tonic has launched "Home Diagnostic Tests" service for dengue with video consultation through their "Tonic App". The major companies that are functioning in the global dengue testing market include Abbott Laboratories, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, Euroimmun AG (PerkinElmer), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and InBios International, Inc.

